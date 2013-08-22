Leawo Offers Video Converter Pro Mac/Win as Free Giveaway as Back to School Gift

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution provider that specializes in providing practical, easy-to-use and cost-effective multimedia software programs, today officially announced that in the back to school time all people could get a free Video Converter Pro Mac/Win giveaway gift from Leawo. Leawo now is holding a Back to School PWYW Bundle & Giveaway activity, in which people could not only get high-discounted bundle software programs, but also totally free giveaway gift. Leawo kicked this Back to School special offer campaign with the purpose to help reduce the back to school cost for students, parents and teachers, as well as those who are in great need of media converter solutions.



After a long term summer holiday, it’s not far for the new fall semester. A new school year would follow right behind the end of summary. With sincere wish to help parents, students and teachers cut school shopping budget, Leawo officially launched the Back to School promotion ahead of the start of the new school year. The campaign would last until the end of Sep. 5th. This promotion includes 2 parts:



Register personal information to get totally free giveaway gift: In Win Bundle part, Leawo offers Video Converter Pro Mac/Win as totally free giveaway gift to all people. People only need to register personal email address to receive the download link and registration code of Leawo Video Converter Pro. Mac users also get a chance to get a Leawo Video Converter Pro for Mac for free under the Mac Bundle part.



Get high-discounted bundles at people’s own bid: Besides the giveaway gift, Leawo also provides different software bundles at 80+% price off. In either Win or Mac bundle panel, apps are bundled into 2 groups: 3-app bundle at a bottom price of $19.95 and 6-app bundle at a starting price of $39.95. People could bid for what they need. A little higher than the starting price would let people get desired bundle software programs.



“As a media solution provider, we support education by providing education-oriented products and low-cost or even free software and service. We hope more and more people could benefit from our Back to School activity.” Sophia, the Manager of International Marketing of Leawo, said.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a world-famous multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. From August 22nd to September 5th, Leawo will be holding a Back to School PWYW Bundle & Giveaway campaign, providing high discounted bundle software programs and free giveaway gifts to all people. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/back-to-school/.