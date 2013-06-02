Leawo Officially Announced Music Recorder to Help Get YouTube Music Files for Totally Free

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2013 -- Need a way to get YouTube songs for totally free, but need no YouTube downloader or YouTube music converter to download YouTube audio and extract audio out of YouTube video? Leawo Software, a well-known multimedia solution provider specializing in audio, video, DVD, Blu-ray, PPT, SWF and other media solutions, to help music lovers enjoy music and get music and songs from various music libraries for totally free, officially announced Leawo Music Recorder, a professional music recording software program to record songs and enrich music collection for totally free.



“There exist a huge demand among worldwide music lovers to get music and songs for free. It is not easy and convenient for people to get songs out of audio files and music videos. To meet people’s need, after a long term of designing, developing and optimizing, we finally bring out this brand-new Music Recorder to all music lovers. The Mac version of this Music Recorder was out last year and received mostly positive reviews on CNET. We believe this new Music Recorder would also be great help to music fans.” said Sophia Leung, the CEO of International Marketing Department of Leawo Software.



Leawo Music Recorder is a newly designed audio recording software program for music lovers to record music and audio from both computer audio and input audio. It could record almost all audio sources it could capture. It could record online audios from like YouTube, AOL Music, Last.fm, and various other audio and video sites. With a recording Task Scheduler, it could schedule recording for those radio songs. What’s more, the most shinning feature of Leawo Music Recorder is that it could get music files for totally free and complete music info without any cost. It could automatically download and add music tags like album, album cover, artist, title, etc.



As known to all, YouTube is the most popular video sharing site online. Abundant wonderful music and songs are available for free enjoying. However, to download YouTube audios is not easy. Leawo Music Recorder makes it quite easy, however. It could record any music video and song video on YouTube and save songs into local music files for totally free. Not only getting YouTube songs for free, it could also automatically add music info to YouTube songs to perfect music files.



To make it more cost-effective to get free YouTube songs, Leawo currently holds a Leawo Music Recorder Special Sale starting from May 30th, in which Leawo Music Recorder is only priced at $9.95, half of its original price. That means music lovers can get songs for free with only $9.95. Meanwhile, in this special sale, other 3 media solutions are discounted with 50% price cut. They are Blu-ray Player, iTransfer and Video Converter Pro from Leawo Software, all of which enrich digital entertainment greatly.



