Leawo Officially Released Blu-Ray Player V1.2.0.11 with Full-Scale Optimization in UI and New Functions

Leawo Blu-ray Player is a comprehensive media player combo to play back Blu-ray, DVD, video and audio files with lossless quality. To create a powerful and user-friendly Blu-ray player program, Leawo launched a Blu-ray player beta testing activity for one month worldwide. This beta testing activity welcomed global movie fans to use and test the Blu-ray Player Beta version, aiming to receive critics, advices and opinions. More than 50,000 people took part in this beta testing activity. A great number of reviews had been submitted to help Leawo make the final version of Blu-ray Player software. Now, Leawo officially announced the release of Leawo Blu-ray Player 1.2.0.11 with great optimizations.



Key upgrades in Leawo Blu-ray Player V1.2.0.11



1. Generated an audio player to play audio files in AAC, AC3, APE, DTS, FLAC, M4A, MID, MKA, MP3, MPA, OGG, TTA, WAV and WMA formats;

2. Added visualizing interface during audio playback;

3. Added abundant player settings to enrich playback options;

4. Optimized the position display of right-click menu, varying upon cursor position;

5. Optimized the hide and display state of title and control panels during playback;

6. Optimized operating of mouse and shortcuts on playback interface;

7. Optimized signs of different disk drives on main interface, with Blu-ray disc cover visible;

8. Added text explanation to buttons on playback interface;

9. Added minimize button, full-screen switch button and full-screen shut down button when the main/file browsing interface is in full-screen; Fixed the problem of main interface in full-screen being unable to exit; ,

10. Fixed the problem of error reports of partial Blu-ray discs;

11. Added the ability to switch between multiple languages: Dutch, English, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish and Vietnamese.

12. Fixed the problem of no sound during playback until audio output device is adjusted manually;

13. Fixed the problem of no image display during ts video playback, which previously only delivered black screen and audio output;

14. Fixed the problem of yabss.exe crash.



Price and availability

Leawo Blu-ray Player is available in both free trial version and registered version. People could get 30-day free trial of Leawo Blu-ray Player. The registered version costs $59.95.



About Leawo Software Inc.,

Leawo Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD creator, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray/DVD decrypter, video converter, Blu-ray media player, etc. Leawo Blu-ray Player is a powerful media player combo to play Blu-ray, DVD, video and audios. For detailed info, please visit: http://www.leawo.com/blu-ray-player/