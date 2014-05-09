Leawo Officially Rolled out Leawo Deals Store to Provide Super-Low Daily Deals of Mac Apps

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- As a professional and leading multimedia software solution developer and provider, Leawo Software has been concentrating on providing worldwide people with excellent products and services at low cost. Now, assisted by StackSocial, Leawo officially announced the rollout of Leawo Deals Store to provide wonderful multimedia software solutions for all Mac users at quite lower price. Any Mac user could visit Leawo Deals Store to purchase Mac apps at less cost.



“We have been working in developing more and more practical and wonderful Mac apps to improve Mac users’ movie experience, music enjoyment, and other digital entertainment. We also launch special sales frequently so that Mac users could purchase desired apps at low price. Now, our Deals Store is officially online. Leawo Deals Store is intended to help Mac users Discover and Save on the Best Apps and Software. Mac users could not only have the chance to buy Leawo Deals with big money saving, but also receive various news on free apps of other companies.” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



Leawo would present various Mac apps on Leawo Deals Store for Mac users, like Blu-ray Player for Mac, Blu-ray Ripper for Mac, Tunes Cleaner for Mac, iOS Data Recovery for Mac, etc. Currently, Leawo has already been holding Blu-ray Ripper for Mac Deal on Leawo Deals Store, originally priced at $45, but now only $14.95, 66% off. In the near future, more and more Leawo’s Mac apps would be seen on Leawo Deals Store at quite low price.



Besides Leawo’s Mac apps, Leawo Deals Store would also show Mac users various other deals and even freebies from other companies, like the Drive Genius 3, Intensify Pro, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, etc. Mac users could see on-the-way sales and upcoming sales on the home page of Leawo Deals Store.



Furthermore, Mac users could easily subscribe Leawo Deals Store to get the latest news of Leawo Deals Store to know what deals are available via email. Leawo Deals Store would send detailed info about upcoming deals upon subscription.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo Deals Store is an online store which offers cost-effective app deals from Leawo and other companies. For details, please visit https://deals.leawo.com/