Leawo Officially Started 13-Day Limited Halloween Giveaway to Offer Blu-Ray Ripper Mac/Win for Free

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- On the arriving of 2013 Halloween holiday, Leawo Software, a professional multimedia software solution developer and provider, officially announced that its ongoing Halloween Giveaway Activity would last until the end of November 3rd. During the 13-day limited Halloween Giveaway term, Windows users could get a Windows version of Blu-ray Ripper, while Mac users could get Mac Blu-ray Ripper for totally free.



Along with the maturing of Blu-ray technology, there emerges quite a lot of wonderful Blu-ray movie discs in the market and Blu-ray movies online. Watching Halloween themed Blu-ray movies on Halloween has no doubt become a popular celebration way. So many wonderful Halloween themed Blu-ray movies are available in either disc or video, like Ghost Busters, Trick ‘R Treat, The Cabin in the Woods, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Mummy, etc. All these movies are available in Blu-ray, which delivers ultra-high video and audio quality.



“Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is a Blu-ray ripping software that could help people who plan to watch Halloween themed Blu-ray movies on Halloween night smoothly. With this Blu-ray ripper software, all people could get a more enjoyable Halloween movie night at home.” said Sophia, Manager of International Marketing Department.



Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (the Mac version is Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac) offers quite easy to use but practical solution for people to rip and convert Halloween Blu-ray movies to computer or portable devices like iPad, Surface, etc. It decrypts, rips and converts any Blu-ray movie, be it protected or not, to videos in almost all formats available, like MP4, AVI, MKV, FLV, MOV, etc. It could also act as a 3D movie creator that allows movie fans to create 3D movies in 6 different 3D effects for vivid 3D movie enjoying.



Originally priced at $44.95 for both Mac and Win versions of Leawo Blu-ray Ripper, this Blu-ray ripping program is now totally free during the Halloween Promotion period, until the end of November 3rd. Any movie fans could take part in this Halloween Giveaway Activity to get this Blu-ray converting software.



Besides the Halloween Giveaway gift, Leawo’s 2013 Halloween Promotion also offers some other wonderful multimedia apps with up to 60% off special offer, including Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Copy Mac/Win, Tunes Cleaner Mac/Win, Blu-ray Creator Mac/Win, etc.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding the 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity. For details, please visit: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.