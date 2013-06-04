Leawo Pandora Music Recorder Gets on Stage Officially to Obtain Pandora Music Free

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Nowadays, Pandora.com is becoming a popular music radio site for those music lovers. Many people can listen to music radio through Pandora but are not able to download them for offline listening. Leawo Software, a world-renowned multimedia software provider, today brings a piece of heart-stirring news to public that its recently-released music recording software can function perfectly as a powerful Leawo Pandora Music Recorder to help worldwide Pandora music fans to record streaming music from Pandora freely. And with a sincere wish to encourage more people to enjoy these marvelous recording features equipped with this "new masterpiece", a mouthwatering $9.95 special offer is kindly presented by software giant Leawo.



As is known to all, Pandora is a free, customer-oriented music radio station that plays music and comedy people will love, featuring hundreds of music and comedy genre stations which rang from Dubstep to Smooth Jazz to Power Workout. Music buffs can just start with the name of one of their favorite artists, songs, comedians, or composers, and then Pandora will create a custom station that plays similar tracks.



Pandora has largely become the de facto leader in online music in the past few years and contains tons of music for online listening. While listening to music on Pandora.com, users are offered the ability to buy the songs or albums at various online retailers. For most music addicts, this is not cost-effective as they have to spend a fortune, or even empty their wallets to purchase beloved songs for daily offline enjoyment. Also pity is that there is still no way for people to free download favorite songs from this online streaming music service. The cruel fact that Pandora doesn’t support direct music downloads is frustrating. However, what if someone really wants to record and save songs from Pandora for a MP3 player or other portable devices? Currently, there is no better way than recording music from Pandora with this award-winning Leawo Pandora music recording software.



This exquisitely-designed streaming audio recorder will let music lovers record songs while listening to favored Pandora radio. It is a professional audio recorder which could detect and record music to MP3, WAV music quickly without quality lossless for enjoying on any MP3, WAV format friendly players. With it, people could get music from the site with artist, song album, song name, song album cover, etc. amazingly attached. As the best music recording software thus far, Leawo Pandora Music Recorder can also help music lovers get their desired music part via setting recording start time and recording duration with built-in recording Task Scheduler. This highly-acclaimed music recording software could not only perform as a Pandora Music Recorder to record music from Pandora.com, but also serve as YouTube Audio Recorder, Last.fm Music Recorder, AOL Radio recorder, etc. to get music off these popular music or radio sites.



In order to encourage more music addicts fully experience the impressive features of Leawo Pandora Music Recorder, the software giant Leawo currently throws out an appetizing 50% off coupon offer for this new software. People now can get such a fabulous music recorder program from the activity page via Leawo Pandora Music Recorder coupon code: MRW50. With this code, people only need to pay $9.95 to seize the world's best Pandora audio recording software.



