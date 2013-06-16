Leawo Provides 2 Optional Solutions to Help Clean Up iTunes - Free iTunes Cleaner and iTunes Cleaner Special Offer

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2013 -- Leawo Software, an outstanding enterprise in multimedia area which focuses on the development of video and audio solutions, officially announced that its new flagship product, Leawo Tunes Cleaner, is now gave away as free gift to worldwide iTunes users and music lovers. As claimed, Leawo Tunes Cleaner could clean up iTunes music library and other music collections in computer or portable music players. Now, all iTunes users and music lovers could get this iTunes cleanup program for totally free.



As a media player and media library application developed by Apple Inc., iTunes is used to play, download, and organize digital audio and video on personal computers and the iOS-based iPod, iPhone, and iPad devices. People could play and store music files with iTunes. For iTunes users, it’s quite common that after years of use, iTunes would be messed up with duplicate songs, mislabeled music files and incomplete music files. These problems have greatly influenced the normal use and efficiency of iTunes. That’s why an iTunes cleaner program is needed.



“We developed our Tunes Cleaner just to solve these problems,” said Sophia Leung, the Manager of International Marketing Department. “In the iTunes 11.0.1 and later versions, people could see that Apple adds the functions of deleting duplicates and finding album artwork. But after testing and comparison, iTunes itself is not performing as expected. To help iTunes users get better user experience, Leawo Tunes Cleaner is officially released on CNET on June 6th,” She added.

Specifically, Leawo Tunes Cleaner is a Windows based iTunes cleaner program to help people clean up iTunes music library and other music collections, so as to make iTunes music library well organized, tidy and clean. Multiple functions are included in this iTunes cleanup program: delete song duplicates in iTunes music library, get album artwork for iTunes songs, add missed song tags to iTunes music files like artist, album and artwork, allow people to manually edit song tags, apply fixed music files to iTunes in one click, etc. Not only iTunes music library, it could also help people to clean up music collections on computer or portable music players.



To help people get this iTunes cleaner program with low cost, Leawo provides 2 optional solutions. One is to directly purchase Leawo Tunes Cleaner at only $9.9 (originally $29.99) on Leawo Tunes Cleaner Special Offer Activity. This would be valid for one year. The other option is to get Leawo Tunes Cleaner for totally free, which needs people to review this iTunes cleaner and is valid for 60 days only. People needs to download Leawo Tunes Cleaner on CNET first, test it and then write useful review on Leawo Tunes Cleaner Special Offer Activity page to get the free 60-day license code, which would be sent to the registered email instantly as the reviews are submitted.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a worldwide and highly-acclaimed online multimedia software solution provider dedicated in providing DVD, Blu-ray, video, audio, SWF, PPT and other media software programs. Leawo Tunes Cleaner is the first professional Windows iTunes cleaner program to help music fans clean up iTunes music library and other music collections. People could now get this iTunes Cleaner at very low cost or even for free. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/tunes-cleaner-cnet-debut.html.