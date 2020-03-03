Leawo Provides 30% off Coupon for Leawo Music Recorder in 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials Activity

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media processing and media dissemination. During the beginning of 2020 New Year, the company decided to carry out 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials Activity. This activity runs from Feb 20, 2020 to Mar 20, 2020.



It's worth noting that the Leawo company will provide a giveaway for everyone in this activity. And the giveaway named DVD Creator is a practical program to convert and burn video/image files in 180+ formats like MP4, MKV, MOV, WMV, JPG, PNG, etc. to DVD disc, folder or ISO image file.



Leawo provides a powerful music downloader named Leawo Music Recorder as well. This professional tool can use to record and save any music or audio while preserving 100% of the original quality, then people can play their favorite music on all kinds of popular players. Leawo company designed this application with users in mind, and the result is a very intuitive application, that requires a simple operation, has a modern interface and something that can be used by beginners. With this professional software, people can record sound on PC without a microphone. This software also has an ability to predict the correct music tags when people are recording, which is something that some competing software tools cannot do, although people could manually edit the music tags via the music tag editor. Now people can purchase this product at the price of $20.99 instead.



In this case, how can people buy this powerful program at a favorable price? Here are specified but easy steps below to show people how to get and use 30% off sitewide coupon code: 1) First of all, people need to choose the item they prefer. 2) In the next step, go to the purchase page when people have chosen the desired product. 3) Activate the 30% off sitewide coupon code when they pay. People will get their preferred item at a satisfying price after following this guide.



In addition to the products introduced above, Leawo DVD Creator is a powerful DVD burning tool with an intuitive and clear user interface that enables people to create DVDs with videos in different formats easily. People can make DVD out of videos in formats like MKV, MP4, MOV and AVI, etc. It's capable of burning video to DVD(DVD-9/DVD-5), converting video to DVD folder or ISO image file. There are built-in video editing features that allow people to customize their videos. Also, they can customize the disc menu with the built-in disc menu templates. What's more, it supports creating photo slideshow videos and burning them to DVD discs.



About Leawo Software

As one of the members of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association (SSIA), Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer based in Shenzhen, China and founded in 2007. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.



Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.