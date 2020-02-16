Leawo Provides 30% off Sitewide Coupon Code for Leawo DVD Copy in 2020 January Promotion

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2020 -- Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media processing and media dissemination. Currently, Leawo has launched 2020 January promotion. this promotion is currently featuring a large number of its products at great discounts. As one of the most popular DVD products, Leawo DVD Copy now can be purchased at 30% discount using the sitewide 30%-off coupon.



Leawo DVD Copy is one of the best DVD copy software tools which can copy DVDs with high speed and original quality retained. It offers powerful and practical solutions for people to backup DVD disc, folder and/or ISO files within simple clicks. Leawo DVD Copy is capable of performing 1:1 lossless DVD-9 to DVD-9, DVD-5 to DVD-5 backup. Backup between different DVD types like DVD-9 to DVD-5 is also supported. This powerful DVD backup software also allows you to backup DVD in 1:1 quality, compress DVD-9/DVD-5 content with original elements retained.



This copy software also stands out for its ability to preserve the original quality. It can keep all elements in source movies such as subtitles, chapters, video dot frames, etc. It can also retain the 3D effects in the source DVDs. The advanced technology enables users to back up DVD movies with ease.



For convenience and time-saving, Leawo DVD Copy has 3 different copy modes with 3 different ways to copy DVDs. Full Movie mode copies the whole DVD, Main Movie mode can perform movie-only backup and Custom Mode allows you to choose which parts of the DVD to copy.



Apart from the main features, Leawo DVD Copy also provides other features. Leawo DVD Copy features 6X higher running speed in order to save users' time and effort in the process. Before the backup process, this program allows users to preview the movie within the program with subtitles and audio tracks in the disc for free selecting.



Leawo DVD Copy can be acquired by paying $29.95 for 1-year license and $39.95 for a lifetime license. However, if buyers get the site wide coupon code in the page of the 2020 January promotion on Leawo official website, they can purchase only $20.96 for 1-year license and $27.96 for a lifetime license. This discount is available for both Windows and Mac versions.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Copy, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, DVD Copy, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms. Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.