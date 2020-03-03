Leawo Provides 40% off Discount for 4 Blu-Ray Top-Sellers in 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials Activity

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution developer and provider, launched 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion. This promotion offers multiple special discounts from 30% discount to 50% discount and free giveaway of Leawo DVD Creator. Among these, Leawo Software provides up to 40% discount for the top 4 selling Blu-ray tools for different needs to deal with Blu-ray movies so as to enjoy Blu-ray playback. This promotion runs from February 20th, 2020 to March 20th, 2020.



Leawo Blu-ray Copy is a powerful Blu-ray & DVD backup tool that supports to 1:1 backup Blu-ray and DVD discs. It supports disc to disc backup of BD50, BD25, DVD-9 and DVD-5 discs. It's capable of backing up Blu-ray and DVD disc, folder, and ISO image files. Besides, It offers 3 copy modes to suit different people's needs, including Full Movie mode, Main Movie mode and Custom Movie mode. Except for retaining all the elements such as audio tracks subtitles, users can also select audio tracks at will during the copying.



Leawo Blu-ray Converter is a professional Blu-ray ripping software tool and it could rip and convert Blu-ray to video and extract audio off Blu-ray to save in 180+ formats. This Blu-ray DVD ripper software could rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD to 4K video, 1080P video, 720P video, and regular video so as to let people fully enjoy Blu-ray/DVD disc on 4K TV, 1080P displays, or mobile devices. This Blu-ray DVD converter could rip Blu-ray DVD content of multiple types to video and audio files. It could rip and convert Blu-ray disc, DVD disc, Multi-angle Blu-ray disc, Multi-angle DVD disc, Blu-ray folder, DVD folder, Blu-ray ISO file and DVD ISO image file to video with ease.



Leawo Blu-ray Creator could burn video to Blu-ray/DVD and burn photos to Blu-ray/DVD slideshow. It supports burning files of more than 180 formats. People could burn video to Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder and/or ISO image file as people like in BD50, BD25, DVD5 or DVD9. people could also burn ISO image file to disc freely. It also offers 40+ preset disc menu templates in 8 different categories. Each category includes multiple free disc menu templates for you to download and apply to output Blu-ray/DVD content.



Leawo Blu-ray Cinavia Converter can help check whether if it is the Cinavia protection that prevents you from watching the Blu-ray movies, so as to answer your Blu-ray movies won't play question. It will relieve Cinavia restriction on Blu-ray with simple clicks. Furthermore, Cinavia converting module in the software will relieve other restrictions on Blu-ray simultaneously.



Now users could get all these 4 top-selling Blu-ray tools with up to 40% discount in the promotion.



In this promotion, users only pay $59.97 for a lifetime license, saving up to $40 compared to the original price of $99.95 for Blu-ray Converter and Blu-ray Copy. As for Blu-ray Creator, it only cost $35.97 instead of the original cost of $59.95, while Blu-ray Cinavia Converter only costs $65.97 compared to the original price of $109.95. Moreover, Leawo also offers 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get 30% discount on other products, which will be valid for all products on the official website.



