Leawo Provides Up to 50% off Coupon for 13-in-1 Bundle in 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials Activity

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Leawo Software, a leading developer and supplier of multimedia solutions, launched its 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion. The promotion provides up to 50% discount for 13-in-1 bundle to download and convert video, copy, convert and burn Blu-ray/DVD, transfer iOS data, and convert iTunes video/music/audiobooks. This promotion runs from February, 20th to March 20th, 2020.



In this promotion, the 13-in-1 bundle is a Prof. Media, iTransfer and Prof. DRM Media Pack. The Media Pack consists of 13 items, including Video Converter, Video Downloader, Blu-ray/DVD Converter, Blu-ray/DVD Copy and Blu-ray/DVD Creator, iTransfer, iTunes Video Converter, iTunes Music Converter, Spotify Converter and Audiobook Converter. Leawo 13-in-1 bundle meets the needs of most users for multimedia solutions.



In Prof. Media Pack, users could use Leawo Video Converter to convert and edit video and audio in 180+ formats for video conversion. And users enable to use Leawo Video Downloader to download video and audio from YouTube, Facebook, and other 100+ video sharing sites in different resolutions. Also, users are allowed to use Leawo Blu-ray/DVD Converter/Copy/Creator to convert and burn Blu-ray/DVD.



Second, Prof. DRM Media Pack is designed for converting iTunes video/music, Spotify music, and Audible audiobooks. In the new version, iTunes Video converter allows people to convert M4V movies and TV shows from iTunes and iOS devices to MP4. iTunes Music Converter enables to convert M4P and M4A music from iTunes and iOS device to mp3. Spotify Converter could convert Spotify songs to the common music player compatible formats such as MP3, M4B, M4A, AAC, WAV, FLAC. Audiobook Converter allows converting iTunes M4B, AA, AAX audiobooks to mp3 format.



As for Leawo iTransfer, it provides perfect solutions for iPhone transfer, iPad transfer and iPod transfer issues. It can be used for transferring many kinds of files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs, backing up iPhone, iPad and iPod files to computer, managing the playlists of iOS devices and iTunes within the software.



Leawo 13-in-1 Bundle is available on both Windows and Mac platform and it also provides a free trial version with limited functions. The full version of Leawo 13-in-1 Bundle costs $339.85 for lifetime access. However, in the 220 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion, it can be purchased with a 50% discount, making the price $169.91 for lifetime access respectively.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.