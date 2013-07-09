Leawo Region Free Blu-Ray Player Software - Better and Cheaper Alternative to Blu-Ray Player

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- A region free Blu-ray player software will be a big gift for all movie lovers, for they no more need to spend a fortune on a good Blu-ray player hardware and even rack their brains to make Blu-ray player equipment region free. The code free Blu-ray playback software coming from Leawo is a far better and cheaper alternative to Blu-ray Player hardware to play Blu-ray and DVD discs in all region codes.



"I am an Englishman living in Germany. There are a couple of video rental shops here specializing in US/UK films and TV series. Many of their discs are purchased directly in the UK and the US, hence a number of their Blu-rays and DVDs are region code 1. Unfortunately my Blu-ray player only reads discs on region code 2. Is there any solution to make me play those region-coded disc movies?" That's the question from renowned tech site Engadget, and the similar questions on region-coded disc movie playback are flooding in the internet.



The easiest solution to the problem of living in one place and wanting to watch movies released in another is to make use of a multi-region or region free Blu-ray player. However, the frustration is majority of Blu-ray players are in high price, which would be a big fortune for Blu-ray movie lovers. For those who have already held a Blu-ray player at home, the question might be that their Blu-ray players are locked to a specific region code and thus be unable to play Blu-rays and DVDs from other regions. Some people might try to make home Blu-ray player region free, but the undeniable fact is that switching Blu-ray player to region free is a rather complex and hard task especially for those unprofessional.



Under such a background, Leawo Software introduces a far better alternative to home Blu-ray player – region free Blu-ray player software. Movie lovers only need to download, install and run this region-unlocked Blu-ray player on personal computer. Then the program will automatically detect the disc region code, change the unfitted region code and play Blu-ray movies on computer successfully. The most eye-catching part is the program supports unlimited times of BD region code changes in its settings menu. It even provides forever free service to play DVDs in all region codes.



When it comes to the selling price, Leawo region free Blu-ray player is a more intriguing choice. As compared to a region free Blu-ray player equipment normally priced at $150, this Blu-ray playback software is now priced at a freezing price $29.95. Movie lovers that show great interest on this program, could take part in Leawo region free Blu-ray player special offer to get it. The program is originally valued $59.95.



