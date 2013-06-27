Leawo Region Free DVD Media Player Rewarded as Freebie to Play Back DVD in All Region Codes

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- For worldwide DVD fans, they may have encountered the boring situation that they can not be able to play imported DVD movie discs due to the region code restrictions. That's because with the implementation of region codes for DVDs, people can hardly switch the region code for a specific DVD media player. With a sincere wish to blow away all troubles caused by region code limitation, Leawo Software, a prominent and professional software developer, now rewarded its newly released region-free Blu-ray player software as free gift to global movie fans, aiming to help them freely play back any DVD discs regardless of regions.



The world of DVDs is divided into 6 regions, and it is very common that a DVD media player designed to be sold in a given place can only play discs encoded for that region. Most commercial DVDs use encryption that keeps them locked to one or more region codes, meaning the discs picked up in one continent usually won't be playable on DVD players in another continent. For people who have a large collection of imported DVDs from various countries and want to play them seamlessly on DVD player software, this Leawo region-free DVD player software would come out as the best option.



Highly deemed as the world's No.1 hit region-free DVD media player, it combines with first-class DVD decryption technology and works automatically in the background to make DVD discs region free and unprotected for unlimited smooth playback. Thus all kinds of DVD discs no matter in region 1, region 2, region 3, region 4, region 5, and region 6 can all be successfully enjoyed on this gorgeous region-free DVD player. Fully supporting the most advanced Windows 8 OS, the fabulous program allows people to watch region-coded DVD movies on Windows 8 computer freely.



Apart from the top-tier function of playing back DVD disc from various regions, this smash hit DVD media player also enables people to play Blu-ray discs with different region codes powered by Leawo's Smart Decryption Technology. Besides free DVD playback, this best-reviewed software combo also provides permanent free service to play up to 1080p HD videos in MKV, M2TS, etc., common videos and audios in different formats with second-to-none cinema-like effect and superior soundtrack. With top-ranking PCM Technology attached, it will deliver excellent and harmonized 2.0/5.1 digital audio output to the fullest. This smart DVD media player enables you to enjoy movies in preferred subtitles and audio tracks with flexible subtitle and audio settings. With quite excellent user-friendly control as well as detailed navigation for media playback, people will easily get fantastic home theater entertainment by taking advantage of this region-free DVD player software.



For people who want to play any commercial or noncommercial DVD disc without region restrictions, they can seize this originally $59.95 priced DVD playback software at ZERO cost thru joining Leawo region-free DVD player software Giveaway party. Leawo generously offers 2 ways for global DVD fans to get world's 1st region-free DVD player for free: The first method is that people can download Leawo Blu-ray player from CNET, simply write a review on CNET product page, then send review screenshot to support@leawo.com or the support center of Leawo to get the free registration code. The second method is that people can also purchase any product on renowned promotion platform Trialplay that Leawo has recently cooperated with, and the purchasers will get the free license code of Leawo region free Blu-ray player as freebie.



