Leawo Released Photo Slideshow Maker to Turn Digital Photos Into Stunning Slideshow on Mac OS X

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Many Mac users are looking for innovative ways to build wonderful slideshow from their photos that are taken on family reunion, graduation ceremony, wedding rehearsal, birthday party, or some other special occasions. The great news is Leawo Software – the trusted multimedia software developer and provider, has recently released its new product Photo Slideshow Maker for Mac, aiming to help people spice up photo slideshows on Mac with ease. The company proudly claimed that their smart photo slideshow software makes it easier than ever to turn people's photos from ordinary to extraordinary.



Everybody loves photos. And who wouldn't? Photos are captured memories. They let people look back at moments that they want to relieve anytime they want. For people getting piles of photos from many special occasions and hoping to show them off to family members or friends, creating photo slideshows would be the best way to attract others' attention. Plus, turning photos into a video slideshow on Mac, a slideshow maker for Mac is deemed as indispensable.



The Mac Photo Slideshow Maker from Leawo delivers fun, easy and amazing photo slideshow making experience. It endows people with the ability to turn memorial photo collections into fantastic slideshow on Mac OS X with great background music and various dynamic transition effects. The created video slideshow can be in various formats like MP4, AVI, FLV, MOV, etc. for playback on any mobile device, be it iPhone, iPad or Android, or sharing on YouTube, Facebook, Blog, etc. People could weave photos into work of art to amaze anyone, just in 3 simple steps – choose photos, add music and effects, then convert!



The company's Mac photo slideshow creator is not limited in making slideshows from picture collections, but also performs excellent in converting video between over 180 formats, ripping DVD to video, extracting audio out of video and DVD, saving screen activities and recording videos with Mac's camera or webcam, etc. Other features like video editor, 2D to 3D converter, built-in media player, screenshot camera, etc. are all inclusive for more creative and professional multimedia solution.



Price and Availability:

Leawo Photo Slideshow Maker for Mac is originally priced at $39.95. But thanks to Leawo's Easter promotion, people could get it at $19.97 only, totally 50% price off. People could also get the Mac photo slideshow maker free downloaded from Leawo's homepage, then give it a try before buy it.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. The company contains lineup of award-winning products like Video Converter Pro, Video Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Player, iOS Data Recovery, iTransfer, Tunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Copy, DVD Copy, DVD Creator and Blu-ray Ripper to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. The Mac version of Video Converter Pro, also serving as a fantastic Photo Slideshow Maker, now gets 50% price cut on Leawo's 2014 Easter promotion. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/easter/.