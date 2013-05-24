Leawo Released World's Best Blu-Ray Player with Stunning DTS 5.1 Audio Fully Supported at $19.95 Only

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Leawo Software officially announced 2013 much-anticipated and 50,000-user-tested Windows 8 Blu-ray player software on May 16, 2013. This elaborately crafted Blu-ray media player perfectly supports leading audio system in the world - DTS 5.1 audio system to dwarf other competitors. And to let more people immerse in this fantastic cinema-like audio environment, this multimedia giant kindly throws out an appetizing 67% off discounted Leawo Blu-ray Player. This generous boon makes it a breeze for media fans to fully enjoy the marvelous features of this highly-acclaimed Blu-ray player for Windows 8.



For people who are still working on finding a top-ranking Blu-ray player that completely supports DTS 5.1, for those who thirst for embracing cinema-like audio experience while playing blu-ray/DVD/HD videos on computer, notebook, tablet and laptop, this newly released 2013 best Blu-ray player ranks as the optimum option with just oh-so-amazing DTS 5.1 audio.



It is widely known that DTS Digital Surround is a 5.1-channel surround sound format, and the advanced DTS technology is bringing wonderful cinema entertainment back to home easily. This highly-praised audio system prevails among home theater enthusiasts and professionals with improved dynamic range, better subtle detail in audio content, and improved signal-to-noise ratio. The use of a higher bit rate and lower compression with DTS 5.1 audio system makes it easy to deliver higher quality sound than corresponding Dolby formats. That's because the higher bit-rate for the same format would normally delivers superior sound during playback and less compression in the encoding will result in a much better representation of the original sound source.



In a nutshell, this high-end definition DTS 5.1 audio technology will provide people with unbelievable and spectacular audio feast, and people will feel just perfect in the middle of their favorite movies scene. It outputs first-class audio quality, thus bringing people a brand-new immersive and engaging home theater experience. Now with the successful DTS 5.1 support on the world's best blu-ray player software – Leawo Blu-ray Player, fantastic home theater entertainment will be easily achieved not only during Blu-ray, DVD playback but also during HD video playback.



This Blu-ray media player from Leawo is a high-end multimedia solution combo that combines best Blu-ray player, free DVD player, free video player and free audio player in to one. Such gorgeous Blu-ray player software could not only play Blu-ray/DVD movies, but also play HD video files and play MKV with DTS 5.1 audio channel. For those who have lots of commercial protected BD/DVD or non-commercial BD/DVD with DTS 5.1 audio supported, for those who have plenty of HD videos including MKV videos with DTS 5.1 audio for selection, all can check the marvelous audio effect of DTS 5.1 on their compute falling back on this Blu-ray playback software.



The setting process is just as easy as you can imagine: during BD/DVD/video playback mode, just take a click on the audio icon on the upper left corner of the playback screen. Go "Audio Settings" and select DTS 5.1 audio channel in "Audio Stream" option to play movies with DTS 5.1 audio channel. Easy and fast!



And currently great news is that people have a golden chance to embrace such a fantastic home theater movie fun on PC with preferred DTS 5.1 audio system. The reason is that Leawo provides its best Blu-ray media player with world's most affordable price $19.95, a mouthwatering 67% off discount and a totally $40 saving compared with the original price tag: $59.95.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software, a world-famous multimedia solution provider winning top reputation all around the world, officially debuts its best Blu-ray player software with top-ranking DTS5.1 audio system support. And now this Blu-ray media player is presented by Leawo with a $19.95 deal. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.