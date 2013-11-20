Leawo Revealed 2013 Thanksgiving Movie List: 5 Best Movies to Watch on Thanksgiving 2013

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Not everyone wants to watch a football game on 2013 Thanksgiving. With that in mind Leawo Software shares 5 best Thanksgiving movies with people, aiming to help them enjoy a relaxed and memorable Thanksgiving night. All Thanksgiving movies collected by Leawo can be easily found on network or local DVD rental store. Now keep reading to get the top Thanksgiving movies Leawo suggested.



1. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – Surely most of people have already put A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving into their must-see 2013 Thanksgiving movie list. This animated film is especially great for kids and the young at heart watching after Thanksgiving dinner. For people wanting their kids to understand the true meaning of Thanksgiving, this flick is the way to go.



2. Planes, Trains and Automobiles – Planes, Trains and Automobiles to Thanksgiving is what Miracle on 34th Street to Christmas. It's one of the Thanksgiving all-time movies and no doubt the greatest comedies of all time. Never miss such a wonderful movie on Thanksgiving 2013, since it could have the entire family laughing until the end and even enlighten some on the importance of family, thanksgiving and friendship.



3. Hugo – Directed by Martin Scorsese, Hugo is an Oscar-winning movie released in 2011. The movie is primarily for kids but with the name of Martin Scorsese attached to the project, it is a must watch for adults as well. As a complete family movie, it is sure to keep friends and families entertained this Thanksgiving.



4. Home for the Holidays – Great movie to watch after thanksgiving dinner. The comedy drama has a satisfying storyline as Holly Hunter aka Claudia Larson loses her hob days before Thanksgiving. Aside from losing a job, Larson also has to copy with a teenage daughter and an ex boyfriend-boss. Those antics on thanksgiving dinner are hilarious enough, which is the main reason for Leawo putting the movie in the list of best Thanksgiving movies.



5. Pieces of April – Pieces of April is another movie centering on Thanksgiving dinner. Starring Kati Holmes, this comedy-drama follows April Burns, a young woman from a dysfunctional family who invites her estranged folks for Thanksgiving. There follows a variety of misadventures, but finally all learn that whatever happens, family members are the most important.



The loved ones are gathering, the turkey is served and the prayers are said, but if there's still plenty of time to spend this Thanksgiving, just pick up one listed Thanksgiving movie to look for more entertainment after catching up with friends and relatives. One tip of Leawo: For people planning to find above Thanksgiving movies from YouTube or rent from DVD store, actually they could turn to a versatile media converter to get favorite Thanksgiving movies offline for seamless playback. Besides, the app can be applied to rip those rented DVDs to computer hard drive for backup or later watching. One news should be shared is this total media converter is now 50% price off on Leawo's 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Ripper, iOS Data Recovery, Blu-ray Player, iTunes Cleaner, PowerPoint to Video Pro, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently Leawo's versatile media converter – Total Media Converter Ultimate is 50% price off on 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-thanksgiving-offer/.