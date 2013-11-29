Leawo Shared Cost-Effective Method to Learn How to Make Thanksgiving Turkey Tutorial Video

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- It’s no doubt that around the Thanksgiving table, tradition takes hold, especially the Thanksgiving Turkey. Cooks hosting this monumental meal face high expectations for perfect presentation and satisfied guests. Many people are struggling with how to make perfectly browned turkey, especially for those novice cooks. By searching online, there’re various How to Make Thanksgiving Turkey tutorial videos to advise people what to do in making a nicely cooked Thanksgiving turkey. However, people might fail to watch these Thanksgiving turkey making guide videos on personal portable devices like iPad or iPhone due to the format compatibility.



To help people easily watch videos on how to cook Thanksgiving turkey, Leawo Software, a well-known multimedia solution provider specializing in audio, video, DVD, Blu-ray, PPT, SWF and other media solutions, officially introduced an all-around cost-effective media converter solution – Total Media Converter Ultimate. This total media converter suite program could actually process almost all kinds of video conversions between Blu-ray, DVD, video, online video, etc., so as to let people easily watch Thanksgiving turkey making videos on any devices.



“No matter you’re roasting a whole turkey for the first time this year, or you’re a veteran but want a quick refresher to brush up on the basics, there’re always so many Thanksgiving turkey recipes online. And our Total Media Converter Ultimate is to guarantee that you could watch these Thanksgiving turkey recipe videos on any devices as you like. It’s done it well.” Said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate is a 7-in-1 all-inclusive media converter suite that provides multiple solutions to better digital entertainment. It works as HD video converter, DVD burner, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray converter, online video accelerator and free video downloader. It could convert between video, audio and Blu-ray files in almost all formats for people’s Thanksgiving turkey recipes tutorial videos. It could also download online Thanksgiving turkey recipe videos and convert these tutorial videos to other formats for iPhone, iPad, Surface, etc. With this media converter combo, people could watch and learn how to make Thanksgiving turkey tutorial videos on any devices anytime anywhere.



Currently, this Total Media Converter Ultimate is being 50% price off during Leawo’s 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer activity. Any people who needs this media converter could get this half-priced tool by visiting the activity page. The activity would end on December 1st, 2013.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is presently holding a 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer promotion to offer up to 60% off software tools for celebrating the upcoming Thanksgiving Day. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-thanksgiving-offer/.