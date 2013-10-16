Leawo Shares 5 Best Halloween Gift Ideas to Make 2013 Halloween Holiday More Enjoyable

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- With the approaching of 2013 Halloween holiday, people are all busy preparing for this yearly celebration. On the occasion of Halloween, both kids and adults would love to receive gifts. A Halloween gift like a pumpkin decoration or a Halloween craft would no doubt add fun to the holiday. To make the 2013 Halloween more enjoyable and help people easily decide what to gift on this holiday, Leawo Software officially shared 5 popular and practical Halloween gift ideas, which could make Halloween gifting a quite easy but fun thing.



“We not only offer worldwide people high-quality of multimedia software solutions, but also highly praised service and advices for holiday celebrating. We hope these suggestions would make people more enjoyable on the holiday.” Said Sophia, the Manager of International Marketing Department. The following suggestions are the Halloween gift ideas from Leawo Software.



Food: Halloween party is fun. Good foods with cool looks are not to be missed. Special Halloween-designed cookie cutter, chocolate mold and cupcake liner are essential for preparation. There’re various recipes available online for people to choose for cooking Halloween food like the pumpkin pies, cookie cutter, etc.



Couple costumes: This Halloween gift idea is quite suitable to young boy-and-girlfriends who might be going to a costume party. Doctor and nurse costumes are a classic and a conservative choice. It has a high reusable value in the bedroom too.



Halloween-themed snacks and drinks: Spending some quiet time together by lazing at home watching TV or having a nice chat on Halloween Thursday night after a whole day at work would also be great. Get some Halloween-themed snacks and beer and just cuddle away the night.



Halloween memory footage: Recording what happened on Halloween holiday could expand the Halloween happiness to the fullest. Only with a camera or camcorder, all things could be reviewed in the future. What’s more, creating a Halloween disc out of Halloween footages with help of professional video to disc burner could be of great surprise to loved ones.



Halloween movie disc: Watching Halloween movie is another way to celebrate the holiday. Nowadays so many Halloween movie discs in either Blu-ray or DVD are available. Watching Halloween-themed movies in cinema or on computer with a HD media player on Halloween night is a perfect Halloween celebration end.



Besides the 5 Halloween gift ideas, Leawo also brings worldwide people with Halloween Giveaway and Special Offers in its 2013 Halloween Promotion. In this Halloween promotion, people could get useful multimedia software programs to burn Halloween footages into Blu-ray/DVD discs at low cost, and even totally free Halloween giveaway gifts to rip and convert Halloween Blu-ray movies to common/HD movies easily.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding the 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity. For details, please visit: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.