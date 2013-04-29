Leawo Sincerely Invites All Blu-Ray Movie Fans to Test and Perfect Blu-Ray Player Beta for Ultra Blu-Ray Movie Enjoying

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Great news for all Blu-ray movie fans comes: the professional multimedia solution provider, Leawo Software just sent a sincere invitation to invite all Blu-ray and HD movie fans to test a brand-new Blu-ray Player Beta. All Blu-ray and HD movie fans could free download Leawo Blu-ray Player Beta from the test and review page until May 10th, 2013.



With larger storage and higher quality, Blu-ray movies have become more and more popular among movie enthusiasts. It has become a trending for Blu-ray to replace DVD in people’s daily movie enjoying. However, higher quality means higher requirements on both hardware and software to play back Blu-ray movies on PC. Currently, quite few Blu-ray player software programs could play back Blu-ray movies with flawless quality. Based on such background, Leawo officially debuts the Blu-ray Player software to help people play back and enjoy Blu-ray movies on PC smoothly.



Leawo Blu-ray Player is designed to be a multifunctional media player. It could be used as a life-long free DVD player and video player to play DVD, common video and HD video for totally free on various Windows OS models, the Windows 8 included. As an exclusive Blu-ray Player, Leawo Blu-ray Player could easily play back Blu-ray discs of various regions in flawless quality. To make Leawo Blu-ray Player better, Leawo itself has already done an internal test on a bundle of Blu-ray and DVD discs like A New Day (BD and DVD), Resident Evil: Afterlife (BD and DVD), Avatar (BD and DVD), Alice in Wonderland (BD), etc. Now, the company turned to customers and movie fans for better suggestions to make the Blu-ray Player software better by inviting Blu-ray and HD movie fans to test the Blu-ray Player Beta.



All people could take part in testing Leawo Blu-ray Player Beta. It is quite simple and easy to get Leawo Blu-ray Player Beta for testing. Take a visit on Leawo Blu-ray Player Beta page , share this test via Facebook or Twitter, and then go directly click the orange “Download and Test Now” button on the test page to gain Leawo Blu-ray Player Beta for testing.



Many Blu-ray and HD movie fans had already written testing results and reviews. Leawo has promised an after-review prize to all participants once they submit personal test results.



Leawo provides Blu-ray Player Beta for totally free during the public testing period, April 10th to May 10th, 2013. All testers could free download this clean Blu-ray player software and play back Blu-ray and HD movies easily.



About Leawo Software Inc.,

Leawo Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD creator, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray/DVD decrypter, video converter, Blu-ray media player, etc. to deliver people better digital entertainment with high-reputed multimedia solutions. Visit http://www.leawo.com/ to get more information on Leawo.



Contact Person:

Steven

Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer

Email: contact@leawo.com