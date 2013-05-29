Leawo Software Bombs 2013 Summer Season with Blu-Ray Ripper in Whopping Discount

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- 2013 summer season starts with a bang. Leawo, a world-famous multimedia software giant, kicks off the whopping discounted summer season sale with world's most full-featured and fastest Blu-ray ripper at world's cheapest price $22.47, totally 50% price off. To keep people cooler than ever during the dog days of summer, this summer promotion also offers 3 other highly praised Blu-ray solutions in up to 67% off discount.



Summertime is already here, and half of the globe is now experiencing its heat. For many people, summer means fun in the sun. The kids are out of school, adults are going on vacations and it is the best time of a year for outdoor activities. No matter what summertime activity people choose to participate in – fun games with family at the park, a cool and refreshing swim, a backyard barbecue, getting tanned along the beach or an excited camping with friends – they will embrace this hot summer in a more fantastic way.



That being said, many people still complain this summer approaches so quickly and unexpectedly, leaving them clueless on how to spend it more colorful. While people are busy with making cheer-up plans to refresh themselves this summer vocation, online world is also buzzing with colorful summer activities, foods, ideas and even promotion sales for embracing this passionate summer with great savings. Leawo Software is one of them. To enrich people's outdoor activities without spending a fortune, the software giant lowers the serial key of Leawo Blu-ray ripper to $22.47 per copy to help people sparkle their outdoor spirits via watching latest Blu-ray and DVDs of summer movies on smartphones and tablets while saving totally $22.47.



As the brightest star of this summer season special offer, Leawo Blu-ray converter sticks out with unprecedented 50% off discount, along with 100% secure purchase, free lifetime upgrade, and free after-sale tech support. With a truckload of striking features, this lowest price Blu-ray ripper facilitates ripping no matter old or recent Blu-ray and DVD movies to common video for wirelessly playback on different mobile devices like Galaxy S4, HTC One, iPhone 5, iPad Mini, iPad 4, Kindle Fire, Nexus 7 and more, while outside the house. It demonstrates a DVD converting experience at lightning speed. Indeed people who are busy with summer activity preparations could put this highly acclaimed Blu-ray ripping tool into use to digitize Blu-ray and DVD collections for fantastic summer outside enjoying.



In fact, happy time for summer bargain hunters is not merely limited to the 50% price off Blu-ray ripper special offer. To put this summer season into even higher gear, Leawo additionally shares another 3 smash hits Blu-ray player, Blu-ray copy and Blu-ray creator as up to 67% off coupon offer to make people blood-boiled. Indeed these most effective Blu-ray tools could help people along while playing Blu-ray, DVD, up to 1080p video, common video and audio on Windows 8 computer seamlessly, copying Blu-ray and DVD movies to hard drive with flawless quality, and burning summer season captured clips into Blu-ray, DVD disc for keeping precious memories forever, respectively.



Price and Availability:

Leawo Blu-ray ripper, originally valued $44.95, now rewards at only $22.47 for summer celebration. Leawo Blu-ray copy and Blu-ray creator are in 50% price cut likewise. All participants could enjoy a whopping 50% off the original price while paying a visit to the summer special offer activity page. What should be noted is that all 50% price cut offers is bundled with Leawo Blu-ray player, which is rewarded as only $19.95, 67% price cut. People could not enjoy the 50% off special offers alone while for a separate purchase.



Leawo Software, specialized in multimedia software field for years, kicks off its summer season special offer with rewarding Blu-ray ripper, Blu-ray player software, Blu-ray copy and Blu-ray creator in up to 67% price off. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.