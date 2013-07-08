Leawo Software Cools 2013 Summer with Up to 50% off Bundles Sale

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Leawo Software, the renowned and innovative online multimedia solution provider, today kicks off a heartened summer bundles sale. A wide range of hit products from Leawo, consisting of Blu-ray playback software, iTunes Cleaner, Music Recorder, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, Video Converter, etc. are in up to 50% price cut in bundled.



What could expect from Leawo Summer Bundles Sale?

1. 30% Off on Video Pack

The 30% off discount covering 2 all-in-one packs from Leawo – Total Media Converter Ultimate + Blu-ray Copy (Win/Mac) and Total Media Converter Ultimate + iTransfer (Win/Mac). These 2 full-featured utilities could help media fans convert video/audio, rip and copy Blu-ray/DVD, burn videos to Blu-ray/DVD, fast download online videos and easily transfer media files to iDevices.



2. Up to 50% Off on Blu-ray Pack

The summer bundle sale this year also comes with a 50% off bundled discount on 4 bestselling products of Leawo: Blu-ray Ripper (Win/Mac), Blu-ray Copy (Win/Mac), Blu-ray Creator (Win/Mac), Blu-ray Player (Win). Any three of them are bundled for 50% off sale. People are also rewarded the chance to purchase any two of them at 30% price cut.



When it comes to program capabilities, the first one is capable of ripping Blu-ray/DVD to common video and audio; the second could copy Blu-ray/DVD to ISO image, file folder or disc; the third is able to burn video to Blu-ray/DVD; and the fourth contains the ability to play Blu-ray and DVD in all region codes.



3. 50% Off on Music Bundle

In fact, the happy times for media fans are not merely confined to above special offers during Leawo Summer Bundles Sale. To kick this hot summer into even higher gear, Leawo also gets started another appetizing summer saving deal. All participants could enjoy a whopping 50% price off on Leawo's music pack, which is bundled with Leawo Tunes Cleaner and Music Recorder. Originally priced at $59.95, now people could get these 2 smash hits together at only $29.98 on either Win or Mac platform.



4. 30% Off on iPhone/iPad/iPod Bundle

Leawo iTransfer and iOS Data Recovery are also made into entire bundle. People could embrace them on Win version at only $90.92. Totally 30% off as compared to its original price $129.9.



How to get access to Leawo Summer Bundles Sale?

People only need to pay a visit to the Leawo Summer Bundles Sale activity page to pick up what they need and purchase the software programs directly.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is the bellwether for multimedia entertainment programs development. Leawo's products range from iTunes cleaner, music recorder, video converter, DVD ripper, Blu-ray copy, Blu-ray media player, Blu-ray creator, Blu-ray to MKV converter to other utilities on both Win and Mac platforms. For more information about Leawo's Summer Bundles Sale, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/special-offer.html.