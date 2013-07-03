Leawo Software Introduces Multi-Region Blu-Ray Player to Change Blu-Ray Region Unlimitedly

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Leawo Software, world-renowned multimedia solution provider, today formally introduces its best-reviewed multi-region Blu-ray Player software to the public. Aiming to help movie lovers play Blu-ray on personal computer unlimitedly, this region free Blu-ray player is specially designed to change Blu-ray disc region with unlimited times. That's a stunning feature to beat some Blu-ray player software like PowerDVD, WinDVD, etc. Besides, this all-region Blu-ray player software is in 50% off discount, wishing to let movie lovers enjoy Blu-ray movies from different regions with great savings.



For people who have bought a Blu-ray disc encoded in one region and want to play it on computer Blu-ray drive with different region code, what they need to do is change the Blu-ray drive region. Although movie lovers have up to 5 times to change the region code, after which it becomes impossible to switch to another region. That means Blu-rays from other regions cannot be played on personal computer anymore. Renowned software players such as PowerDVD, WinDVD impose the same restrictions as computer Blu-ray drive, only allowing for up to 5 times of region changes in their setting menus.



The region changing restriction is the key reason why Leawo Software formally introduces its all region Blu-ray player software, just according to the announcement made by Steven Zhang, CEO of Leawo Software. "We have spent more than half year in surveying demands from movie lovers, and majority of them only allows them to change Blu-ray region for 5 times, which completely stops them enjoying those fantastic Blu-ray movies bought from other countries in the long run. With the sincere wish to fit movie lovers' needs to the fullest, we fleetly decided to develop this multi-region Blu-ray player. We even put this Blu-ray media player into a 50,000-user participated beta test, so as to make it the best region free Blu-ray player thus far."



Leawo Blu-ray player is widely acclaimed as the optimum option to unlock the Blu-ray regions. This Blu-ray media player far exceeds PowerDVD, WinDVD, etc. to make Blu-ray discs region free. It works in the background, automatically detects the Blu-ray region code and changes the unfitted Blu-ray region. The most stunning point is that it provides unlimited changes of region code, and movie lovers could play region-coded Blu-ray discs on computer endlessly while using Leawo multi-region Blu-ray Player. Besides, it provides permanent free service to play back commercial or noncommercial DVDs in all region codes freely, and simultaneously play back DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby Digital 5.1 Audio to deliver cinematic audio feast.



Price and Availability:



This highly praised multi-region Blu-ray player is priced at $29.95 only, which is a 50% off special offer as compared to its original price of $59.95. Movie lovers eager to unlimitedly play region-coded Blu-ray discs on their personal computer could take part in Leawo multi-region Blu-ray player special offer to embrace it with hugely discounted price.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software has always been concentrating on providing the first-rate and cost-effective multimedia solutions to worldwide media fans to get better digital entertainment. Now Leawo offers its multi-region Blu-ray player at super-low price $29.95. For more information about the special offer, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.