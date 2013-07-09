Leawo Software Kicks off 2013 Summer Sale with 30% off Bundles Offer

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The 9th of July is a solid indicator that summer has officially arrived. To greet its coming, Leawo Software, a professional and prominent multimedia software provider, today rolls out an appetizing 30% off summer bundles sale. The offerings include all its red-hot products: Total Media Converter Ultimate + Blu-ray Copy (Win/Mac), Total Media Converter Ultimate + iTransfer (Win/Mac), Leawo iTransfer + iOS Date Recovery. Media fans now can seize any one of these bundles offers to touch up summer season entertainment.



1. Total Media Converter Ultimate + Blu-ray Copy (Win/Mac) Bundle

This great 30% slashed bundle deal includes Leawo flagship Total Media Converter Ultimate and Blu-ray Copy. These two best-reviewed video solutions mutually complete each other to help media fans convert video & audio among 100+ formats, rip Blu-ray/DVD to video and audio, copy Blu-ray/DVD content to computer or disc for safekeeping, burn videos to DVD & Blu-ray with over 40 models of disc templates, as well as fast download online videos. Both Win and Mac users could obtain their desired software pack at only $101.42, a huge discount compared to their original price tag: $144.9.



2. Total Media Converter Ultimate + iTransfer (Win/Mac) Bundle

Apart from the first video pack, people can also embrace the brilliant features of these two utilities: Total Media Converter Ultimate + iTransfer with drastic price cuts. This smash hit lineup successfully meets all people's expectations to ingeniously convert video/audio, rip and copy Blu-ray & DVD disc, burn videos to Blu-ray and DVD, fast download online videos, and what's more, people can easily transfer and back up music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, photos, apps, PDF and ePub directly among iOS devices, PC and iTunes. Media fans are rewarded the chance to purchase these two programs with 30% off COUPON code: SUN230.



3. iPhone/iPad/iPod Bundle - 30% off

For people who lose the files in their iOS devices or want to transfer files among all iDevices, they can happily join Leawo iOS Date Recovery and iTransfer bundle offer. These two smart iPhone/iPad/iPod solutions would help media buffs directly recover data from iPhone 5, iPad 4 and any other models. With this bundle, people can also shift and back up files directly among iOS devices, PC and iTunes. Originally priced at $129.9, people can now get them on Win version at only $90.92.



Leawo Summer 30% off Bundles Sale is in full swing now, and people only need to get into Leawo Summer Special Offer activity page to choose any of these bundles offers with considerable savings.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative software developer dedicated to delivering the very best in software products and services to the worldwide media fans. Leawo's products range from all-region Blu-ray player, iTunes Cleaner, Music Recorder, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Video Converter, DVD Creator to other utilities on both Win and Mac platforms. For more information about Leawo's Summer Bundles Sale, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/special-offer.html.