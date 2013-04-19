Leawo Software Launches Blu-Ray Player Beta Testing Publicly to Touch Up People's Multimedia Life

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The long-expected masterpiece – Leawo Blu-ray Player Beta finally makes its testing debut publicly and starts to be evaluated, commented and shared by billions of people all over the world. People have been eagerly looking forward to such kind of effective Blu-ray media player software for a long time, and current market can hardly supply such kind of an all-inclusive media player combo to seamlessly play back Blu-ray/DVD disc, common videos and up to 1080P HD videos even on most advanced Windows 8 OS. After a longtime expert discussing, market analysis and software design, Leawo successfully rolls out its Blu-ray Player Beta public testing, the aim now is to bring second-to-none Blu-ray/DVD media player software to greatly enhance people's multimedia entertainment.



It is nearly half a year's hard working ever since Leawo made up its big decision to develop such kind of media player software combo, and now since the beta testing is already under its way, long-time labor finally pays off. Maybe it is not hard to see that Leawo, the high-tech multimedia giant winning a rather high prestige both at home and abroad, officially launches this testing with great confidence to bring a unparalleled BD player in history. And that is very possible as until now there are more than 5000 testers participated this activity and the number is rising perpendicularly. Lots of reviews have been submitted to offer positive and useful comments, and it is believed that some minor defects concerning user-interface and playback speed will be noticed immediately by Leawo officials, and be corrected and modified in good time. Thus people strongly believe that an exquisite Blu-ray Player with impeccable taste will come soon when it is officially released.



Leawo has been trying to combine all of the best features in this Leawo Blu-ray Player to bring you the first-class home theater experience and help people create the best Blu-ray Player that can play DVD and various media files permanently for free!



Amazing Features of This Newly-Designed Leawo Blu-ray Player Beta:



1. Playback all Blu-ray discs from various regions of the world with 100% quality preserved;

2. Life-long free DVD player and video player to play DVD, common video and HD video for totally free;

3. Play media with preferred subtitles and audio tracks;

4. DTS5.1 boosts super high quality of stereo outputting for cinematic and superior soundtrack enjoyment;

5. Provides full navigation for Blu-ray, DVD and video playback;

6. Quite excellent user-friendly control for media playback: full-screen playback, volume control, etc;

7. Fully compatible with Windows 8 OS.



All these marvelous functions will perfectly cater for the needs of all kinds of blu-ray, DVD or HD 1080P video buffs to embrace the cinematic effect and superior soundtrack. The gorgeous features of Leawo Blu-ray Player are far more than what mentioned above. You will find more as long as having a trying!



How to Take Part in This Leawo Blu-ray Player Beta Testing?



This Blu-ray Player Beta public testing is scheduled from April 10 to May 10, 2013, and Leawo needs useful suggestions and better ideals from worldwide movie buffs to create the world's NO.1 Blu-ray Movie Player. For participators showing keen interest to take part in testing Leawo Bllu-ray Player Beta should pay a visit to Leawo Blu-ray Player Beta page, share this on-going Beta test activity via Twitter or Facebook, then click the orange "Download and Test Now" button to download Leawo Blu-ray Player for testing.



Leawo kicks off this grandest public testing ever to kindly welcome more participants from all over the world to test and comment it, and gets more timely and helpful reviews for instant enhancement. Just as the logo said" Together, Let's Make the Best Blu-ray Player!” With a sincere wish to bring out first-rate BD player officially, Leawo hopes more and more active participants join the test enthusiastically!



About Leawo Software, Inc.

Leawo Software is a world-renowned multimedia giant that is dedicated to developing the best video and audio solutions for global users. Its newly-designed Blu-ray media player is now in public beta test. For more detailed information on Leawo's Blu-ray Player Beta, please visit: http://www.leawo.com/promotion/blu-ray-player-beta/.



