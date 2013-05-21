Leawo Software Officially Launched Totally Free DVD Player to Beat VLC Media Player

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Leawo Software today made an official announcement that its most-anticipated blockbuster of the year – totally free DVD player software has formally landed on its homepage. The best free DVD player is widely acclaimed as the strongest rival to VLC, which could additionally perform as free audio player, free video player and Blu-ray player software to let worldwide media fans watch movies in the living room with the excitement of going to movie theatre, according to Leawo's official introduction.



Watching movies at home has been made more enjoyable thanks to the DVD and Blu-ray players. However, not everyone has them and majority of media fans now still rely on using desktop computers and laptops to get their movie fix. Even more regrettably, the default Windows Media Player in Windows 8 PC has waved bye-bye to DVD playback. Hence the need for the best DVD media player now runs a sky-high. With the topic of "What is the best free DVD player software for Windows 8" now flooding in the online world, Leawo conforms to the latest trends and rolls out that forever free DVD player software.



What this free DVD player could do for media fans?

1. Life-long free DVD media player to play DVD disc and DVD IFO files on Windows computer;

2. Region free DVD player to play latest DVD releases from different regions without limitations;

3. Permanent free video player to play up to 1080p video in different formats;

4. Totally free audio player to play back a wide range of audio types;

5. Allow users to adjust subtitles and audio tracks for better movie experience;

6. Support to play back DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby Digital 5.1 Audio;

7. Support full-screen playback for better visual effect;

8. Simple-to-use interface design, easiest navigation to various controlling buttons;

9. 100% compatible with Windows 8 OS.



Besides the Leawo free DVD player, actually there are already tons of free DVD player programs available that media fans could download and install on PCs and laptops easily. VLC is one of them and the most recognized media player so far. However, in keep with the user's feedback in its beta test, the overall performance and features of Leawo free DVD player far exceed those of VLC media player.



While VLC has no support for commercial Blu-ray playback, Leawo free DVD player could be effortlessly upgraded to a region free Blu-ray player as media fans join in this ongoing $19.95 Blu-ray player deal. While media fans grumble over the complex and confused interface of VLC, Leawo free DVD player leaves a cool, savvy design impression to worldwide users. While media fans complains about the constantly hang up when playing back HD files, the free DVD player of Leawo always delivers users the smoothest and most seamless HD playback. Besides, media fans all give high praise on its DTS5.1 support that offers a cinematic and superior soundtrack enjoyment.



So for people feeling tired of VLC and wanting to move their love to another piece of totally free DVD player software, they could take a try on Leawo free DVD player. Indeed it would be nicer to have a player that simultaneously combines the features of free DVD, video, audio and Blu-ray playback.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software has a long standing reputation for providing professional home media playback solutions for media fans worldwide. The $19.95 Blu-ray player deal is specially shared for media fans to upgrade their Leawo free DVD player to a region free Blu-ray player program. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.