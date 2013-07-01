Leawo Software Partners with TrialPay to Give Away Region Free Blu-Ray Player

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Leawo Software today made official announcement that it has achieved long-term cooperation with the renowned payment and promotion platform TrialPay. The multimedia software giant is taking its "free to play region-coded Blu-ray movies" activity one step further, by partnering with TrailPay to give away its flagship all-region Blu-ray player software. All movie lovers could get Leawo's all-region Blu-ray media player for free by buying an offer from one of their favorite brands on TrailPay.



"We're proud to partner with Leawo Software," said Alex Rampell, the CEO of TrialPay. "The new partnership with Leawo gives us a chance to feedback our TrialPay shoppers especially those movie buffs in a totally free way."



TrialPay is the payment option that gives online shoppers the software they want, for free, simple buying or trying something else from one of their favorite brands. Since Leawo Software joined hands with TrialPay, now movie buffs facing budget restrictions could get more by earning Leawo all-region Blu-ray player while they choose to buy something else from hundreds of TrailPay offers.



"We're so excited to build the long-term cooperation with TrialPay, and make our proudest product more accessible to global media fans through this prestigious platform," said Steven Zhang, CEO of Leawo Software. "To benefit budget-minded movie lovers to the extreme, we fleetly decide to partner with TrialPay and deliver them a totally free approach to play Blu-ray and DVD discs from any region or country on personal computer unlimitedly. This region free Blu-ray player software is our most welcomed product, which has been tested and reviewed by more than 50,000 movie fans in only one-month, and received over 95 percent favorable comments."



Leawo all-region Blu-ray player has been acclaimed as one of the best media player combos among its 50,000 users participated beta test. As a region free Blu-ray player, it could play back Blu-ray discs on computer out of restrictions. As a multi-region DVD player, it could play back commercial or noncommercial DVDs in all region codes freely. The most stunning point is that movie lovers could enjoy this DVD playback feature for permanent free. The Blu-ray media player combo additionally supports to play up to 1080p HD videos smoothly on PC, and play back DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby Digital 5.1 Audio to deliver amazing audio enjoyment. Besides, it's in full support of Windows 8 OS.



Price and Availability

Leawo all-region Blu-ray player software is regularly priced at $59.95. Now it is in TrialPay BOGO special offer. All movie lovers could pay a direct visit to the TrialPay activity page related on "Get Leawo all-region Blu-ray player free with TrialPay", enter contact information, buy a desired offer from TrialPay and then get this region-free Blu-ray player software as a free gift.



On top of that, Leawo all-region Blu-ray player software could be purchased separately. Movie lovers could even pay a direct visit to Leawo's all-region Blu-ray Player special offer page to get it at super-low price $29.95. Totally 50% price off as compared to the original price.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software has a long standing reputation on providing the first-rate multimedia solutions for media fans worldwide. Currently Leawo joins hands with TrialPay to give away its flagship all-region Blu-ray player software. For more details on the giveaway, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.