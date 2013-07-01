Leawo Software Showcased Two Effective Solutions to Play Blu-Ray Discs out of Region Restrictions

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The problem of imported Blu-ray movie discs not being able to play on local Blu-ray player software has confused the BD buffs for a long time. In order to totally blow away the trouble and allow Blu-ray fans to enjoy region-coded Blu-ray discs on computer without limitation, Leawo Software today kindly showcased a couple of effective ways to help play all kinds of region-coded Blu-ray discs easily: one is defining BD drive region code, while the other is falling back on a $29.95 priced Multi-Region Blu-ray Player. People have long being stressed with the situation that purchased BD discs can not be played on personal computer could cherish these 2 effective ways to play Blu-ray movies in all region codes.



It is widely known that Blu-ray disc sold in a specific geographical region can not be properly played on another place. Despite 70% of available Blu-ray discs from the major studios are region-code-free, people still have to bear the restrictions in some specific area. This is intended to permit content providers (motion picture studios, etc.) to do effective price differentiation between regions. However, it is really a pain for end-users to watch Blu-ray movies from around the world due to the specific region restrictions.



This annoying situation for BD movies playback has been finally solved with two effective ways. The first method is to do some region code settings. That's because some Blu-ray player software products typically allow for up to 5 changes in their settings menus before finalizing the region code. For Windows system, people can have more than one software player installed on computer and each could be set to a different code. For example buying three different BD playing packages (like PowerDVD, TotalMedia, WinDVD) and have one set for region A , another for region B, and the last one for region C. This is indeed a viable solution to make your Blu-ray disc playback region free, but this method may cost you a considerable sum of money.



For a cost-effective way, Leawo Multi-Region Blu-ray Player may be the optimum solution. This all-region Blu-ray player stands out from its competitors like PowerDVD, TotalMedia, WinDVD, etc. to automatically detect BD region code and allow unlimited number of region changes, which means that people can endlessly alternate to play Blu-ray discs from different regions (Region A, Region B, and Region C). But for any current blu-ray player software like PowerDVD, TotalMedia, or WinDVD, etc., it just allows for up to 5 changes in their settings menus, which is a great pity for endless playback of different region-coded Blu-ray discs. The region-free feature of this Blu-ray player software from Leawo just far exceeds that of its equivalents and makes it able to play back Blu-ray discs of all region codes unlimitedly. The second method is just more cost-effective than the first method as BD lovers only need to purchase one program to cover the playback of all-region coded BD discs.



People who live in one place and want to play BD discs in another place could apply the above two methods to complete BD playback. And to reward all BD fans, Leawo software also launches an appetizing 50% discount party of its newly-designed Multi-Region Blu-ray Player. People now can purchase this best-reviewed software at cut-throat price $29.95 via taking part in Leawo multi-region Blu-ray player coupon offer activity. The region free Blu-ray player is valued $59.95 originally. In addition, people can also purchase any product from renowned promotion platform Trialplay to get this multi-region Blu-ray player as freebie.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a renowned enterprise which is dedicated in providing the very best multimedia solutions to worldwide media fans. The software provider kindly showcased two best ways to play region-coded BD discs and offers its Multi-Region Blu-ray Player at $29.95 only for global people. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.