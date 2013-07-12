Leawo Software Shows Complete Guide on Choosing the Best 1080p Video Player

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- For people who have long been plagued by which one is the best 1080p video player, their frustration will be entirely blown away. Leawo Software, the prestigious multimedia software developer and provider, shows a complete guide on how to choose the best 1080p video player. People, especially those in urgent need of a great HD video player, could make reference to this guide and select the most satisfied 1080p video player to enjoy 1080p videos on personal computer with lossless quality.



Leawo claims, there are 3 standards that can be used to judge whether a 1080p media player is good or not. The very first is undoubtedly the player should retain the original HD video and audio quality. That's also regarded as the most basic feature a good 1080p media player should pack. Actually nobody in this planet will choose a HD player that obviously degrades the image and audio quality.



For another, the 1080p media player should support as many HD video formats as possible. Although MKV and M2TS are the mainstream and most sought-after HD video formats, there are still some other HD video formats like AVCHD, MTS, etc. enjoying great popularity. Most players can play back 1080p videos in MKV and M2TS formats, but movie lovers are eager for a more full-featured HD video player. More HD video formats the 1080p media player supports, more movies people could enjoy with it.



As Blu-ray and DVD movies become more and more popular among movie buffs, Leawo highly recommends movie lovers to choose a 1080p media player that fully supports Blu-ray and DVD discs playback. If the 1080p media player could play back Blu-ray and DVD movies in all region codes, it would be much better. Having such a HD player, movie lovers could enjoy Blu-ray and DVD movies regardless of region, plus embrace the ultimate HD movie feast just at home.



Just in that post, Leawo further introduces a great 1080p video player that meets all above judging standards. The player could not only play back HD videos without quality loss, but play videos in all red-hot HD formats. The most stand-out point is this 1080p video player could fully perform as a region free Blu-ray player to play Blu-ray and DVD discs released in all regions and countries. With it, no disc region limitation will bother movie lovers. Besides, it displays video image just as sharp and clear as the original file. It even supports the latest DTS5.1 audio.



As watching HD movies on personal computer becomes the most preferred choice for movie fans, this complete guide offered by Leawo is surely the great helper to locate the best 1080p video player. For people showing great interest on the 1080p video player Leawo introduces, the happy news is people could play 1080p video and region-coded DVD movies with it for completely free. Anyone, who wants to use it to watch region-coded Blu-ray movies, could join in Leawo's ongoing region free Blu-ray player special offer to activate the Blu-ray playback feature at just $29.95.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a renowned multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best and cost-effective multimedia solutions to worldwide media fans. Leawo's products range from iTunes Cleaner, Music Recorder, Blu-ray Media Player, Video Converter, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, YouTube Downloader to other utilities on both Win and Mac platforms. For more details on Leawo region free Blu-ray player special offer, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.