Leawo Software Sparkles Blu-ray/DVD Playback on Windows 8 with Only $19.95 Blu-Ray Player

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Leawo Software had officially confirmed what many have been waiting for on May 16, 2013 – its next big thing Blu-ray player, which is not just Leawo's credible entry into the Blu-ray player software world but also a sign of another innovative means to fix no Blu-ray/DVD playback on Windows 8. Leawo once again sparkles people's Blu-ray/DVD playback on Windows 8 with world's best Blu-ray media player, yet with world's most affordable price $19.95.



"I think of Leawo Blu-ray Player as the huge success of Blu-ray/DVD player world," said Jon Phillips, the chief editor of famed tech-savvy site PCWorld, "With Windows 8 evoking complete success, there exist tremendous demands of settling no Blu-ray/DVD playback support on Windows 8 default media player. Leawo Blu-ray player left a deep impression for me thanks to its strongest Blu-ray playback ability and forever free DVD player service on Windows 8. Leawo has claimed that it is the world's No.3 best Blu-ray player software, just after the No.1 hit PowerDVD 13 Ultra and the No.2 hit WinDVD Pro11. Exactly!"



Since people all give a pretty enthusiastic response to Windows 8 OS after its gorgeous debut, the question of "What is 2013 best Blu-ray player software for Windows 8" has become the hottest topic online, just due to DVD playback has been removed from Windows 8 and it has no native support for Blu-ray disc playback. Actually in such an age that DVD and Blu-ray have become the dominant home media format, the lack of DVD and Blu-ray playback function on Windows 8 is indeed a quite frustrating thing for DVD and Blu-ray lovers.



Given that many free and open-source players like VLC Media player have no Blu-ray decrypting function and no support for playing commercial Blu-ray; those highly praised Blu-ray media player giants like PowerDVD will cost people a fortune, the needs for a flexible Blu-ray playback software yet with more affordable price fleetly run a sky-high. That's the key reason why Leawo rolls out that most-anticipated Blu-ray media player software for Windows 8 users, and also the key major cause of launching that super-low $19.95 Blu-ray Player deal. "All we have done aims to enrich the home Blu-ray enjoyment of worldwide Windows 8 users to the extreme." Leawo Software said proudly.



People now are haunted by the headache of being unable to play Blu-ray DVD movies on Windows 8, and inclined to locate a Blu-ray player software to blow away that headache, the $19.95 discounted Leawo Blu-ray Player is indeed what they want. People could pay a direct visit to the activity page and take part in Leawo's ongoing special offer to get Leawo's best Blu-ray player for Windows 8 at only $19.95. Here what should be mentioned is that the super-low $19.95 deal is accompanied with 3 other Blu-ray solutions: Blu-ray ripper, Blu-ray copy and Blu-ray creator, all of which simultaneously are rewarded 50% price off. People need to purchase at least one of 3 other Blu-ray solutions listed to enjoy the $19.95 deal. For a separate purchase of this best Blu-ray media player software, full price $59.95 should be paid.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software has a long standing reputation for providing professional home media playback solutions for media fans worldwide. It ushered the grand debut of its best Blu-ray player software for Windows 8 and now this Blu-ray media player is on $19.95 Blu-ray player deal. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.