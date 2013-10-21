Leawo Starts Blu-Ray Ripper Win and Mac Giveaway on 2013 Halloween Special Offer

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Leawo Software, the trusted multimedia solution provider, today announced that all people could get a free Blu-ray Ripper Win or Mac giveaway gift on its 2013 Halloween Special Offer. The Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Win/Mac) giveaway is the paid software and normally priced at $44.95, but now it's completely free available before November 2, 2013.



Questions like "How could I watch Blu-ray movies on my Android, iPad, iPhone" and "How to rip Blu-ray discs" are quite normal online. With the popularity of Blu-ray, a proper solution to convert Blu-ray to video is in great need. Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is just what people look for, which delivers the best and easiest to use solution to convert Blu-ray to videos for multiple purposes. The app is also a great assistant once people needs to watch Halloween themed Blu-ray or DVD movies on mobile phones or smart tablets.



What could Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Win/Mac) do for media fans?



Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is a professional ripper suit that helps users enjoy Blu-ray and DVD movies not only on Blu-ray/DVD players or computers with Blu-ray/DVD drive. As a combination of DVD ripper and Blu-ray ripper, it could convert Blu-ray and DVD to video/audio in over 180 formats like AVI, WMV, MOV, MKV, etc. for multiple media players and devices.



Leawo Blu-ray Ripper could handle Blu-ray discs with AACS, BD+ and the latest MKV protection, and CSS-DVD as well. Performing more than a piece of simple Blu-ray/DVD ripper software, it could even act as a video editor to allow users customize Blu-ray/DVD movies easily, and 3D creator to make 3D movies for life-like 3D enjoyment. With Leawo Blu-ray Ripper, there will be no limitations for on-the-go Blu-ray/DVD movie enjoying.



How to get Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Win/Mac) free license code?



Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Win/Mac) is normally priced at $44.95 per registration key. But Leawo is now holding their 2013 Halloween Special Offer to give away the latest full version of Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Win/Mac). The giveaway is for everyone and will be valid until November 2, 2013.



The rules to get the Blu-ray Ripper Win and Mac giveaway are quite simple and straight-forward. The following steps will guide people through the process.



1. Visit Leawo's 2013 Halloween Special Offer campaign page.

2. Scroll down a bit until seeing the 2013 Halloween Giveaway of Leawo Blu-ray Ripper Win and Mac section.

3. Click "Get it Now" button and simply fill in the email address, then press "Get Key Now". The giveaway keycode will be sent to the email address instantly, along with a download link.

4. Now free download Leawo Blu-ray Ripper Win or Mac, then install and register it with the sent keycode.



Note: the program needs to be activated before the giveaway ends. Besides, no free upgrades to future versions and no technical support will be provided for giveaway products.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Copy, iTunes Cleaner, Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is currently running a giveaway of their hits Blu-ray Ripper Win and Mac. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.