Leawo Strongly Recommends 5 Mac App for Back to School Package

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Shopping for back to school usually means buying backpack, water bottle, notepads, binders, pencils, erasers, pencil box, etc., but today Leawo Software, a prestigious multimedia software provider, highly suggests 5 useful Mac apps for back to school students to assist their school studies and enrich their after-school entertainment. They are Evernote, YouTube Downloader for Mac, iBooks, iStudiez, and Music Recorder for Mac.



1. Evernote

Evernote is a good school supply for students. It is an easy-to-use, free app designed for note-taking and archiving, which will be an excellent resource for students to capture everything going on in class. There are a lot of ways students can use Evernote in school, including taking snapshots of notes, blackboards, organizing research, and more. Students can also record audio notes on their phone or iPad right in Evernote so as to capture lectures.



2. YouTube Downloader for Mac

YouTube contains millions of funny movies, educational videos, TV episodes, film trailers for watching. For students who want to download YouTube videos for after-class portable enjoyment, they could make full use of YouTube Downloader for Mac to download YouTube video and other online videos like Facebook video, VEVO video, Veoh video, etc. on Mac. This app will also help convert YouTube and other online videos to 180+ video for multiple uses.



3. iBooks

iBooks is an amazing way to download and read books. Book fans can download the latest bestselling books or their favorite classics from iBookstore. Nobody likes to lug around a huge pile of heavy books from class to class. iBooks provides the convenience and lets students nab digital books, including some textbooks, at a much cheaper price than that purchased in campus bookstore.



3. iStudiez

iStudiez is an iPhone and iPad app that is perfect for keeping track of students' class schedule, due dates, homework assignments, and more. As an important date approaches, iStudiez will send students notifications to remind them about the project or assignment that is due or when a class is going to start soon.



4. Music Recorder for Mac

For music addicts, this app will be a very good school company as it can record music on Mac from renowned online video sharing sites and FM radio stations like YouTube, Pandora, AOL Music, Last.fm, etc. It is known that many music sites do not offer downloading services, so if students want to listen to newly-released songs, this professional Mac music recorder would be the optimum choice.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a prestigious multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the first-class products and services to worldwide people. Leawo Software products range from YouTube Downloader, Music Recorder, Video Converter, DVD Ripper, iTunes Cleaner, PowerPoint to Video, DVD Creator, iOS Date Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo now hosts back to school special offer for Mac owners. People could get a YouTube Downloader for Mac, a Music Recorder for Mac and other 6 valuable Mac apps with only $40+ paid. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/back-to-school/.