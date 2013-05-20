Leawo Suggests Affordable Way to Build Killer Home Theater with $19.95 Blu-Ray Player Software

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- It is said that one's home is their castle. Wouldn't everyone want a true home theater in their castle? For people now thinking about building ultimate home theater system more affordable, the exciting news is that Leawo, tech giant with a long standing reputation on providing first-rate home media playback solutions, is now set to revolutionize the home theater system, by sharing with their awesome suggestions for media fans worldwide to create home entertainment nirvana without spending a fortune – just by resorting to big screen computer, best Blu-ray player software, home theater speakers and more.



Why more and more people choose to build their home theater system?

Just according to Leawo's public survey, nowadays more and more people are inclined to watch high-definition Blu-ray and DVD movies at home rather than heading to the crowded theatre. They choose to build the best home theater system so as to make every movie night as spectacular as going to the movie theaters. Besides, thanks to the more affordable technology, home theaters are no longer only an extravagance for the rich and famous. Every movie enthusiast and family now has the opportunity to take advantage of affordable technology to create a top notch theater system at home. Stream the newest Blu-ray and DVD releases without having to leave the house.



How to create home theater system for spine-tingling movie experience?

High-end setups can cost over $100,000, but Leawo claims that settings up the best home theater system doesn't have to be that terribly expensive. A decent home theater system only requires a big screen computer instead of the super-expensive projector or giant-screen HDTV, DVD or Blu-ray player, surround sound speakers and a piece of specially crafted Blu-ray player software for computer media entertainment, all of which could surprisingly get the budget down to less than $1,000. Once people create a state of the art home theater system with mentioned components, they could enjoy features like 5.1 surround sound and image quality nearly as good as theater-standard 35mm film.



While big screen means a spine-tingling experience at home; Blu-ray drive provides people a direct means to read latest Blu-ray/DVD releases; 5.1 home theater system brings the cinema-like surround sound, what does Blu-ray player software do? Here let Leawo unlock the doubt. Actually a powerful enough Blu-ray media player could let people create Blu-ray home theater system and DVD home theater system on Windows 8 computer effortlessly.



That kind of Windows 8 Blu-ray player software lets people seamlessly play back latest Blu-ray releases with DTS5.1 audio fully supported and play freshest DVD from various locations without limitations and forever free. More surprisingly, it supports to play full HD 1080p movies with second-to-none cinematic effect and superior soundtrack; play back video and audio files in various formats for free. It enables people fully immersed in movies, music with spine-tingling experience. For people now looking for the best Blu-ray player software to play latest Blu-ray and DVD releases on Windows 8 pc, Leawo's ongoing super-low $19.95 Blu-ray player deal is an ideal choice to save a lot of money while building home theater system.



A home theater system combines the comfort and convenience of watching movies in the living room with the excitement of going to a multiplex. People could gather those mind-blowing components like only $19.95 Blu-ray player software to build the dream home theater system at a price affordable.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software has a long standing reputation for providing professional home media playback solutions for media fans worldwide. The $19.95 Blu-ray player deal is the special offer for its 2013 flagship Blu-ray player software. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.