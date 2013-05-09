Leawo Throws out Mother's Day Big Boon: Daily Free Leawo Blu-Ray Ripper (Win and Mac) for Top 20 Lucky People

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The 2013 Mother's Day is just around the corner, everyone is immersed in the spirit of this coming holiday. It is a day for all people to show deep gratitude and true love for their dear mothers. And it is also a day full of joy, happiness and touching moments. For people who have plenty of DVD/BD collections and would like to enjoy these best Mother's Day movies on various devices to feel the most wonderful love from all kinds of mothers in films, happy news is that Leawo software will generously present huge gift of totally FREE Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Win and Mac) for the first 20 people in honor of the approaching holiday. And people will take full advantage of this marvelous tool to rip their BD/DVD discs to pop video formats for wonderful movie enjoyment.



Leawo Software - the world’s most professional multimedia solution provider, officially announced that this Mother's Day activity is scheduled from May 8, 2013 to May 20, 2013 so as to completely benefit people for the impending mother's festival. And for people who unfortunately to be the 21st guy or even late comer, in order to reward them all, Leawo ungrudgingly cuts down its best-selling Leawo Blu-ray Ripper both Win and Mac versions from originally $44.95 to unbelievable $19.95, which means that people who have missed out the first 20 chances to get the free one will still be able to purchase this best-reviewed program with totally $30 savings.



Key Features of the Rewarded Product - Leawo Blu-ray Ripper:



1. The highly-rated BD ripper from Leawo performs excellently in converting Blu-ray/DVD to video and audio to 100 + formats with quality lossless.

2. It allows you to seamlessly play Blu-ray/DVD movies on any hot-rending devices: iPhone 5, Lumia 920, Galaxy S4, Xperia Tablet S, Samsung ATIV Tab, Nexus 10, PS3, Apple TV 2 , etc.

3. When you carry out 2D Blu-ray/DVD to 3D video creation, 6 different 3D effects (Red/Cyan, Red/Blue, Red/Green, Blue/Yellow, Interleaved, Side by Side) are accessible for flexible choice.

4. This best Blu-ray ripper boasts with excellent user-friendly video editing features to help you customize Blu-ray/DVD for the most amazing video effect.

5. It also allows you to appreciate Blu-ray/DVD movies in familiar subtitles and audio tracks.

6. With this powerful Blu-ray Ripper, you are also capable of merging multiple Blu-ray/DVD titles or chapters into one single file at will for continuous movie enjoying.

7. It is imbedded with a player that enables people to easily preview source files and snap screenshots out of source movies.

8. With top-notch NVIDIA CUDA, Intel and AMD graphics acceleration technologies fully supported, fast and smooth processing will be achieved easily.



How to take part in Leawo Mother's Day Activity?

Everyday Leawo will sincerely offer 20 free codes for the first 20 lucky people. And people only need to visit Leawo Blu-ray Ripper Win or Mac product page respectively to get the free key code of their desired program. People are required to input their first name, last name and email address to get the free registration code. They can use the code to activate Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Win and Mac). For those who miss out the free code will also be able to purchase the software with ultra-low price $19.95. This appetizing Mother's day activity will be valid until May 20, 2013. Bear in mind that all software programs will go back to their original prices as this activity ends.



Mother's Day is nearing, why not make full use of your precious DVD and BD collection and get this free Leawo Blu-ray Ripper to watch movies on popular devices everywhere and anytime as you like?



Pricing and availability

Leawo Software welcomes everyone to seize the second-to-none Blu-ray Ripper from now to May 20, 2013. and the first 20 people who join in the holiday activity will get the registration code of Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for totally free, which originally costs $44.95.