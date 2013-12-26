Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-Ray Copy, iTransfer Suite 85 off During After-Xmas Sale

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Don't worry if missing Black Friday or Cyber Monday. There are still some other great deals could be snagged the day after Christmas. Leawo Software, one of the online retailers focusing on multimedia software and mobile solutions, starts its 2013 After Christmas Sale to feedback customers to the fullest. Among all Leawo's after-Xmas special offers, the Holiday Bundle which includes Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy, and iTransfer gets the most attentions. The pack is originally priced at $164.85, but now people could get it at only $79.95 till Jan. 15, 2014. Totally $85 saved.



Comparing to Leawo's Black Friday and Thanksgiving sale, actually customers could get more benefits from the after-Christmas sale, like $9.95 only deals upon Video Converter Ultimate and iOS Data Recovery, 1-year license of Leawo Blu-ray Player giveaway, etc. But the Holiday Bundle covering Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy and iTransfer makes the most sparkle. People only need to cost $79.95 to get an all-around pack to handle media conversions between Blu-ray, DVD, SD/HD video and audio, copy and backup Blu-ray/DVD content to hard drive or blank disc, transfer data between iOS devices, computer and iTunes, etc.



Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate

An all-inclusive media converter. It comprises HD video converter, Blu-ray Ripper, DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, DVD Creator, Free YouTube Downloader and online Video Accelerator, assisting people to solve any format incompatibility issue. It could convert common and HD videos between over 180 formats, rip Blu-ray/DVD to common video and audio, burn video to Blu-ray/DVD, download online videos from YouTube and other video sharing sites, and convert online video to save in different video and audio formats.



Leawo Blu-ray Copy

The Blu-ray copy and backup software on par with DVDFab Blu-ray Copy. It helps users copy and backup Blu-ray/DVD movies in disc, folder or ISO Image File to computer hard drive or blank disc. It even provides the easiest solution to remove Blu-ray/DVD disc protections and make region-coded Blu-ray/DVD discs region-free, thus copy and backup Blu-ray/DVD movies without any hassle. 1:1 disc to disc duplication, BD 50 to BD25 compression, DVD-9 to DVD-5 and 3D Blu-ray copy are also supported. Different copy modes are provided for copying Blu-ray/DVD at will. Desired subtitles and audio tracks selection is even available under special copy modes.



iTransfer

The most popular product of Leawo, which could be used to transfer apps, music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, eBooks, photos and Camera Roll files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. The transferring tool could do what iTunes can't do.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery, Video Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Player, Tunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently Leawo is running an $85 off sale for its Holiday Bundle which includes Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy and iTransfer. For more details about the after-Christmas sale, please visit



http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-christmas-offer/.