Leawo Tunes Cleaner 2.0.0.0 Added Acoustic Fingerprint to Scan Duplicates, Home Button and Improved Music Info Completeness

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution provider that specializes in providing useful multimedia software programs for Mac and Win users, officially announced that the Windows version of iTunes cleanup program – Tunes Cleaner, has been upgraded to V2.0.0.0. Compared with the previous version, the new Tunes Cleaner gets optimized in several main functions: redesigned program interface, new technology adopted, more perfect music info completeness, etc.



Leawo Tunes Cleaner is a Windows based iTunes cleanup program that could help music fans clean up iTunes music library and other external music collections as well. Multiple functions are included in this iTunes cleaner: detect and delete song duplicates in iTunes music library, get album artwork for iTunes songs, add missed song tags to iTunes music files like artist, album and artwork manually, allow to edit song tags like song name, artist, album and album artwork manually, apply fixed music files to iTunes in one click, etc. With Leawo Tunes Cleaner, a clean and tidy iTunes is feasible with no difficulty.



As a main upgrade, Leawo Tunes Cleaner 2.0.0.0 mainly gets optimized in program interface and function perfection. In the V2.0.0.0, Leawo redesigned the program interface by adding Home button on every single operating interface, displaying album artwork thumbnails for Unrecognized Songs and separating song duplicate removing as a divided entry. The Home button would allow users return to the starting interface of this program, while in the previous version users have to shut down the program and then restart it to go the main interface. Unrecognized Songs after fixing, in the new version, are also optimized with sortable album artwork thumbnails, which makes the unrecognized songs easier to be recognized manually.



The new version also divided song duplicate removing as a separate Clean-up Duplicate entry on the main interface, which provides users the possibility to remove song duplicates in iTunes or music folders only. What’s more, in the song duplicate removing part in the new version, Leawo added Acoustic Fingerprint technology to help detect song duplicates more accurately. Users could now get Quick Scan and Deep Scan options to scan song duplicates.



The upgraded version also features other optimizations in function. It now could clean up songs without original files in iTunes library, apply fixed results to Windows Media Player and Windows Explorer besides iTunes, edit year and genre of music files, and complete music info on base of existing music tags.



Price and availability

Leawo Tunes Cleaner is available in both trial and paid versions, both of which are free downloadable via the below links. The trial version couldn’t apply fixed results and remove duplicates, while the paid version owns full functions but costs $39.99.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. For details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/ .