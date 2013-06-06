Leawo Tunes Cleaner Exclusively Premiered on CNET for Free in the First 2 Days

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Leawo Software, an outstanding enterprise in multimedia area which focuses on the development of video and audio solutions, officially announced the exclusive premiere of its brand-new Windows version of iTunes cleaner program - Leawo Tunes Cleaner on CNET on June 6th, 2013. With a deeper concern of helping music lovers clean up iTunes music library and other music folders in cost-effective way, Leawo decided to give away Leawo Tunes Cleaner for totally free in the first two days since the exclusive premiere on CNET.



Known to all, CNET is a collective of the tech-savvy and tech-obsessed. It provides people with high-quality services and products to improve people's daily entertainment. Apps could land on CNET website for people to free download only when they're approved by CNET teams. Leawo Tunes Cleaner is of no exception.



What does Leawo Tunes Cleaner do



Leawo Tunes Cleaner is actually a powerful and advanced iTunes cleaner program for people to clean, repair and re-organize iTunes music library and other music folders just like phone music library or local music collections. Being a professional iTunes cleanup software program, Leawo Tunes Cleaner could easily make messy iTunes music library clean and tidy. It could automatically scan, detect and delete song duplicates in iTunes music library. Meanwhile, just like an expert album artwork finder, Leawo Tunes Cleaner owns the ability download and get album artwork for iTunes music library and other music folders.



Besides, Leawo Tunes Cleaner could also automatically add other music tags like album, artist, song name, etc. to iTunes music files to perfect music info. For customization, it even allows people to play back music files and then do manual editing work to add music tags. Based upon powerful online music database, it could fix music files fast, accurately and thoroughly. By fixing, music lovers could apply fixed music files to iTunes or music folders in just one click. For emergency, people could even stop fixing and then save unfixed music files for future fixing. This iTunes cleaner program could even start fixing from break-point, the interrupted point fixed last time.



Price and availability



To celebrate the official premiere on CNET, Leawo made the decision to make this new iTunes cleaner program as a 2-day limited giveaway gift for all CNET fans and music lovers worldwide on Leawo Tunes Cleaner Giveaway page. All music lovers could get this Windows iTunes cleanup software with no cost from June 6th to June 7th, simply by testing Leawo Tunes Cleaner and then submitting a review of Leawo Tunes Cleaner on Leawo Tunes Cleaner Giveaway page. A free keycode of Leawo Tunes Cleaner will be sent to the registered email as soon as Leawo received review. Music lovers should firstly download Leawo Tunes Cleaner on CNET and then take part in the review activity of Leawo Tunes Cleaner Giveaway to get the free keycode.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a worldwide and highly-acclaimed online multimedia software solution provider dedicated in providing DVD, Blu-ray, video, audio, SWF, PPT and other media software programs. Leawo Tunes Cleaner is the first Windows iTunes cleaner program to help music fans clean up iTunes music library and other music collections. People could currently get it for free. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/tunes-cleaner-cnet-debut.html .