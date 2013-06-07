Leawo Tunes Cleaner Rewarded for Totally Free to Celebrate Exclusive Premiere on CNET

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Hate seeing the same band, album or song listed multiple times in iTunes music library? The freshest news on Leawo Software, the world-renowned multimedia solution provider exclusively premiering the best iTunes cleaner ever on CNET on June 6, 2013, surely makes worldwide iTunes music library owners heart-boiled. What makes people even more excited is that Leawo now gives away the all-new Leawo Tunes Cleaner from June 6 to June 7, 2013. People could snatch this totally free iTunes cleaner to keep the messy iTunes music library neat and tidy in no time.



Needless to say, collecting all of favorite songs in iTunes library is a pretty fulfilling thing, especially now it's just a breeze to locate any type of music and any band or artist, download songs that are good to ears and save them on iTunes. But then again, problems arise when the volume of songs gets bigger and bigger. It's likely that the iTunes music library is untidy at best – stricken with song duplicates, mismatched tags and missing or incorrect album artwork. That's really a disaster for music addicts. So how could people cope with such kinds of iTunes disasters? Apparently, the quickest and easiest way is to seek help from a professional iTunes Cleaner tool, and Leawo's Tunes Cleaner – exclusively premiered on CNET on June 6, 2013 will utterly blow away all problems encountered by iTunes music library users.



What Leawo Tunes Cleaner could do for iTunes music library owners?



Actually, whether people need to get rid of duplicate entries in iTunes music library, or find out tons of mislabeled entries, or want to fill in album artworks, the work can be perfectly handled by Leawo Tunes Cleaner. The iTunes cleanup tool is particularly designed for facilitating iTunes users to whip iTunes music library into shape in no time. It's intelligently capable of detecting and deleting duplicates in iTunes, filling in missing song tags via downloading from world's richest online database. It also provides people with built-in music editor to manually fix mislabeled song info for compensation. As the one-stop-shop tool to fix disorganized iTunes music library, Leawo Tunes Cleaner could make people's music listening experience better than ever.



With the sincere wish of helping music addicts clean up iTunes music library in cost saving way, plus grandly celebrating the global premiere, Leawo made the decision to give away this brand-new iTunes Cleaner for totally free between June 6 and June 7, 2013. Everyone around the world could download Leawo Tunes Cleaner from the sole downloading channel CNET, and then pay a direct visit to Leawo's Tunes Cleaner giveaway page to get the free iTunes cleaner license code.



The detailed process to embrace the free iTunes cleaner registration code is quite simple to follow. After downloading the iTunes cleanup tool from CNET, music addicts could give it a test, then write the test results on the comment box on Leawo Tunes Cleaner giveaway page. As soon as the review has been submitted successfully, the free iTunes cleaner license code will be sent to the registered mail box.



Keep in mind that the giveaway activity is 2 days limited and holds between June 6 and June 7, 2013 only. iTunes music library deserves the best iTunes cleaner tool to fix it properly and surely. Music lovers will no longer have any problem with iTunes music library, just with the help of Leawo Tunes Cleaner. Enjoy listening to good music.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software, specialized in providing worldwide users the first-rate multimedia software for years, now rewards worldwide people with totally free iTunes cleaner to celebrate the exclusive premiere of the all-new flagship Leawo Tunes cleaner on CNET. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/tunes-cleaner-cnet-debut.html.