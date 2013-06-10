Leawo Tunes Cleaner Rocketed to the Most Powerful, Accurate and Cheapest iTunes Cleaner on CNET

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Shenzhen, China, June 9, 2013 – Leawo Software, the world-renowned enterprise specialized in providing the most professional multimedia solutions and services for worldwide media fans for decades, today solemnly declared that its latest flagship Leawo Tunes Cleaner remarkably rocketed to the most powerful, accurate and cheapest iTunes cleaner on the giant tech media website CNET. This best iTunes cleanup tool ever has made its exclusive premiere on CNET on June 6, 2013, and now is gifted for totally free to help people delete duplicates in iTunes, get album artwork for iTunes music and many more.



"After nearly a year's researching, discussing, designing and loyal customer's testing, we finally joined the exclusive hands with CNET to make the global debut of Leawo Tunes cleaner. It's the most anticipated product in our history, and now we're trying our utmost to fulfill the customer's ever-increasing needs to clean up their messy iTunes music library, with our most powerful, accurate and affordable iTunes clean up tool." said Steven Zhang, the CEO of Leawo Software.



Landing CNET for just 2 days, Leawo Tunes Cleaner has become the talk of the town. All CNET fans are scrambling to download it so as to get the first-hand experience. All of them sang high praise for its powerful and stunning features: automatically detect and delete song duplicates in iTunes music library, add missing music tags like artist, album, cover, etc. via downloading from the world's most powerful and richest online database, clean up other music folders on MP3 player or other devices, and even fix iTunes music library from break-point. Indeed, for people who have accumulated lots and lots of music in their iTunes with mismatched tags, missing album art, and duplicate tracks, etc. Leawo Tunes cleaner is their Savior.



One editor from CNET highly awarded that Leawo Tunes Cleaner is the most accurate iTunes cleanup tool he used thus far, ever far surpassing TuneUp. "I have ever tested 100 songs without album in my iTunes music library, via using Leawo Tunes Cleaner and TuneUp separately. To my great disappointment, the TuneUp only got 57 song albums back, while Leawo's iTunes Cleaner has founded and fixed nearly 84 song albums. I should say that that extremely accurate result is completely beyond my expectation. Amazing tool everyone should not miss out."



Why Leawo said that its newly released iTunes cleaner is the cheapest iTunes cleanup tool thus far? That's because the software giant is now gifted worldwide music lovers with a totally free Leawo Tunes Cleaner license code. As compared to the leading iTunes Cleaner software TuneUp, now priced at totally $39.95, Leawo Tunes Cleaner fleetly stands out from the competition and become the most appealing option better than all other iTunes cleaner tools in current market.



Price and Availability:



People now taking a fancy to Leawo's iTunes cleaner could head to the exclusive downloading channel CNET to freely download Leawo Tunes Cleaner. Regarding how to get the free iTunes cleaner license code, people need to do a test on this iTunes cleaner firstly, then pay a direct visit to Leawo Tunes Cleaner special offer page to spread the test results. The free registration code will be sent to the registered mail box soon after successfully submitting. What should be noted is that the free license code is 60-day limited. People could buy the full-version of Leawo Tunes Cleaner at the freezing price $9.99 to enjoy the full features of software for a full year.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software, specialized in providing worldwide users the first-rate multimedia software and services, rewards a totally free iTunes cleaner party and only $9.99 iTunes cleaner special offer to celebrate the global debut of Leawo Tunes Cleaner. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/tunes-cleaner-cnet-debut.html.