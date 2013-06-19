Leawo Tunes Cleaner Win and Mac Giveaway Gets Underway to Free Remove Duplicates in iTunes

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Anyone tired of starting up the iTunes playlist to find the same song playing over and over, should get excited now because Leawo Software, the multimedia solution provider with a long standing reputation worldwide, presents worldwide iTunes users with 2 award-winning iTunes cleaner freebies- Leawo Tunes Cleaner and Tunes Cleaner for Mac to help automatically remove duplicates in iTunes. The meticulously prepared giveaway party is now in full swing, and will get its gorgeous end on June 20, 2013. Everyone, either Win or Mac user, is welcomed to join in that grand iTunes Cleaner giveaway party to embrace a free yet fabulous iTunes cleanup software.



Indeed it's more advisable to use an iTunes duplicate remover to delete duplicates in iTunes library. Not only does it help to organize iTunes music library better, but it also saves people from the long and tedious process to get rid of iTunes duplicates manually. Those who desire to find the best iTunes duplicate remover to automatically remove iTunes duplicates in just a few minutes should watch out now. Currently there are loads of iTunes duplicate removers marketing, and all of them claim working without any hassle. However, to get a piece of iTunes cleanup software that really works, people should keep an eye on 2 points.



1. The iTunes duplicate remover should have a lot of great feedback.

2. It's important that the program already have high reputation.



Fortunately, the 2 iTunes cleaner giveaways Leawo now benefits match all above conditions. They have not only gotten lots of thumbs up from people who have tried them already, but amazingly received lots of awards from renowned tech media sites.



People are full of praise for their noticeable features and performance on cleaning up iTunes with tons of song duplicates. Both Win and Mac iTunes cleaner of Leawo could perfectly perform as an iTunes duplicate remover to effectively organize iTunes library by tracking down and removing iTunes duplicate songs automatically. For those who hold a number of songs lacking of name, artist, album, etc. these 2 best iTunes cleaner solutions could even complete all missing song tags via downloading from world's most powerful database. Not only will people have a complete library with no duplicates anymore, people will have a complete iTunes music library with all of the correct song tags.



Besides their outstanding features make people spread from mouth to mouth, some renowned tech media sites even speak very highly of the 2 iTunes cleaner tools from Leawo. Tech-savvy media CNET is one of them. Just lately CNET has credited a great honor to Leawo Tunes Cleaner, with granting it 3.5 stars award. It's quite clear that the received high praise fully indicates the software's fabulous features and its widely acclaimed overall experience. On top of that, the popularity of Leawo Tunes cleaner for Mac also stuns people a lot. It has ever been sold like hot cakes on many renowned deals websites like Stacksocial, Cultofmac, iPhonehacks, etc.



Right now show great interests on these 2 highly-lauded iTunes cleaner tools? The happy news is that Leawo now offers them as quite appealing giveaways. People around the world could get the free iTunes cleanup software to remove duplicates in iTunes until the end of June 20, 2013, just via simple testing and reviewing. People could pay a direct visit to Leawo iTunes Cleaner giveaway page, download the software according to personal computer OS, give it a test then review it on "Test Done by You" section. The free license code of Leawo's iTunes Cleaner will be sent to the registered email as soon as the review is submitted successfully.



