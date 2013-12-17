Leawo Unveiled 10 Best Christmas Movies to Watch with Whole Family on Christmas 2013

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Christmas may be the best time of year when whole family members sit down on the couch and snuggle up with a cup of hot cocoa to enjoy some heartwarming Christmas movies. Since some families have the tradition of watching a holiday movie around the winter holidays, Leawo Software, the trusted multimedia solution provider, shares a list of top 10 best Christmas movies with people on the upcoming Christmas 2013. People could take use of the list to get favorite Christmas movies and enjoy a chance of togetherness, love and happiness.



It's rolled around to that time again where the Christmas tree goes up, lights around the house, people are busy with gift hunting and food preparing. However, if Christmas 2013 is only filled with stunning Christmas tree, lovely Santa Claus, beautiful Xmas gifts as well as mouthwatering Christmas dishes, it's absolutely not enough. Actually it's still quite necessary to prepare some great Christmas movies to get the whole family members into the spirit of Christmas. Those Christmas movies will teach people an important lesson about the value of family, illustrate the necessity of charity and warm people's heart with those good men. Those are also the reasons why Leawo shares 10 best Christmas movies with people on Christmas 2013.



Now it's the time to reveal Leawo's top 10 movies for Christmas 2013:

1. Die Hard

2. Love, Actually

3. White Christmas

4. Elf

5. Jingle All the Way

6. The Holiday

7. Home Alone

8. Bad Santa

9. Arthur Christmas

10. While You Were Sleeping



Since there is nothing better over the Christmas season that huddling up by the fire in the glow of Christmas tree and watching a Christmas movie, just refer to Leawo's best 2013 Christmas movie list to enjoy a wonderful Christmas night.



For people planning to rent favorite Christmas movies from local video store, Leawo highly suggests them to take use of Leawo Blu-ray Ripper to make a digital backup of the Blu-ray or DVD disc movies so that they can watch them on next Christmas without spending a dime. The Blu-ray ripping software could be also used to extend people's Blu-ray and DVD movie enjoyment during Christmas season to any portable players like iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows Phone, etc. Also, the lucky news is thanks to Leawo's ongoing 2013 Christmas Sale, Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is in 50% price off with together purchasing one of the three Blu-ray flagships from Leawo.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like iTransfer, Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy, iOS Data Recovery, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Music Recorder, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Player to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is currently running the 2013 Christmas Special Offer. Its flagship Blu-ray Ripper can be grabbed at 50% price cut with together purchasing one of three Blu-ray software programs. For more details, please visit



http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-christmas-offer/.