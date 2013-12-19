Leawo Unveiled Buy One Get One Free Christmas Sales with Free Christmas Gifts and 85% off Offers

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The 2013 Christmas is coming. Santa Clause will be here for gift giving again. As a tradition, Leawo is once again holding its 2013 Christmas Giveaway & Special Offers activity for Christmas celebrating from Dec. 10th to Jan. 7th, with various free giveaway gifts, special offers, super-low deals, up to $220 Amazon Gift Cards, and others. Exclusively for Apple users, Leawo prepared Buy Bundle Get One More Free section. Christmas Gift Pack for Apple users from Leawo’s Christmas promotion is the bundle of iOS Data Recovery, Tunes Cleaner and iTransfer, with $70 OFF discount. Any Apple user who purchase this Christmas Gift Pack could get one item, Leawo Music Recover or Leawo DVD Creator, for totally free.



“As a professional and leading multimedia software developer and provider, we’re always trying to offer our supporters excellent products at the lowest price. Our goal is that any people could afford and enjoy our product. At the coming of Christmas, we hold this Christmas promotion for diverse levels of our supporters. For Apple users, the Buy Bundle Get One More Free Christmas sale would be greatly benefit,” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



This 3-app software package Christmas Gift Pack includes Leawo iOS Data Recovery, iTunes Cleaner and iTransfer.



The iOS Data Recovery could help Apple users easily recover lost or deleted data/files from iOS devices (including iPhone 3GS/4/4S/5/5S/5C, all iPad models, iPod touch 4/5) and iTunes backups. It could recover lost or deleted data files like Camera Roll (photos & videos), Photo Stream (photos), Photo Library (photos & images), Contacts , Messages (MMS, SMS, iMessages), Message Attachments (photos, videos, contacts & voice memos), Voice Memos, Call History, Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Safari Bookmarks.



Leawo Tunes Cleaner is an iTunes cleanup program that could clean up iTunes and other music libraries in clicks. It could detect and delete song duplicates in iTunes, get album artwork for iTunes music files, download and add music tags like album, song name, artist, year, etc., allow manual editing of music tags, save unfixed music files for future fixing, apply fixed music files to iTunes in one-click, etc.



Leawo iTransfer is a data transfer app for Apple devices exclusively, just like iTunes, but more powerful. It could not only transfer data files from PC/iTunes to iOS devices (iPhone, iPad and iPod), but also from iOS devices to iTunes/PC. It could transfer music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, podcasts, photos, ebooks, apps, playlists and files in Camera Roll, etc.



Any Apple user that purchase this Christmas Gift Pack could get Leawo’s DVD Creator or Music Recorder for totally free. Besides the exclusive offers for Apple users, Leawo also offers free giveaways and up to 85% special offers. Leawo iTransfer is becoming a free Christmas giveaway gift from Dec. 10th to Dec. 21st, and during Dec. 27th to Jan. 7th, Leawo Blu-ray Ripper and Leawo Tunes Cleaner would be given away for totally free. Up to $220 Amazon Gift Cards are awarded as prizes to winners before Dec. 23rd. Various special offers are available as well, with some reaching up to 85% off, the Holiday Gift Pack of Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy and iTransfer. People could visit the activity page for details.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, for celebrating 2013 Christmas holiday, Leawo is holding a lasting Christmas Giveaway and Special Offers, which offers useful free giveaway gifts, low cost special offers, up to $220 Amazon Gift Cards, etc. For details, visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-christmas-offer/.