Leawo Unveils Mac Blu-Ray to MKV Converter with Multiple Subtitles and Audio Tracks Output

Blu-ray and DVD movies always come with multiple subtitles and audio tracks. While using programs like Blu-ray Ripper, DVD Ripper to convert Blu-ray/DVD to common video in, say MP4 or AVI format, people could only retain one subtitle and audio track in output files. That would be a big frustration for media fans that needs multiple subtitles and audio tracks to switch for different occasions. On the other hand, as an open standard multimedia container, MKV could hold unlimited audio tracks and subtitles just in one pack.



To help movie fans convert Blu-ray on Mac with multiple subtitles and audio tracks retained in output files, Leawo Software fleetly developed and announced Mac Blu-ray to MKV Converter. This brand-new flagship Blu-ray to MKV Converter for Mac allows media fans to exclusively decrypt, rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD movies to MKV videos on Mac in lossless quality, along with the ability to retain multiple subtitles and audio tracks in output MKV movies.



All highlights on Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter for Mac:



1. Convert Blu-ray/DVD to MKV videos on Mac with lossless quality;

2. Convert Blu-ray discs with AACS, BD+, and the latest MKB protection;

3. Convert DVD discs encoded by CSS protection;

4. Powerful disc protection removal tech to make Blu-ray/DVD discs region free;

5. Support to retain all subtitles and audio tracks in output MKV videos;

6. Support to choose subtitles and audio tracks from source Blu-ray/DVD at will

7. Preview subtitles, audio tracks and source videos via built-in video player.

8. Lighting converting speed and no output quality loss.



System Requirements:

Supported OS: Mac (32-bit or 64-bit) 10.6 Snow Leopard, 10.7 Lion & 10.8 Mountain Lion

Processor: 1 GHz or above Intel Processor

RAM: 512MB RAM (1024MB or above recommended)

Others: Blu-ray Drive, Internet Connection



Price and Availability:

Leawo's official website offers permanent free download link for the trail version of Blu-ray to MKV Converter for Mac. The free trial version only converts the first 5-minute content of source Blu-ray/DVD movies. To experience the full features of the program, people need to purchase it at $34.95/year. For lifetime update license, $89.95 is required.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative and leading multimedia software developer and provider on delivering the first-rate multimedia solutions for worldwide media fans. Leawo's products range from Blu-ray to MKV converter, DVD ripper, Video converter, Blu-ray copy, DVD creator, Blu-ray media player, music recorder, iTunes cleaner, YouTube Downloader to other utilities for both Win and Mac platform. For more information about Leawo Software, please visit http://www.leawo.com/.