Leawo YouTube Downloader for Mac Becomes Giveaway Bonus in Back2School Bundle Sale

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution provider that specializes in providing useful multimedia software programs, today officially announced that Leawo YouTube Downloader for Mac is available as bundle sale bonus giveaway in the Back2School Bundle Sale, which lasts until the end of September 5th.



“YouTube and several other online video sharing sites like VEVO and Facebook provide quite a large amount of free video sources for enjoying. However, we could only watch these videos online. With a YouTube downloader program, now we could download YouTube and other videos so as to watch them anywhere anytime on any device. In our Back2School Bundle Sale, people could only spend $19.95 to get 3 Mac software programs – YouTube Downloader for Mac ($29.95), iAm Ringer for Mac ($14.95) and Music Recorder for Mac ($19.99), which is worth more than $60. The YouTube Downloader for Mac is just a bonus giveaway for purchasing a Music Recorder for Mac,” said Steven, the CEO of Leawo Software.



Leawo YouTube Downloader for Mac is an online video solution suite that comprises of Mac YouTube video downloader, Mac YouTube video converter, Mac YouTube video player and YouTube video manager. It provides one-click operation to help people download YouTube videos, VEVO videos, Facebook videos and various other videos from video sharing sites. It could download YouTube video on Mac and convert YouTube video to various formats like AVI, FLV, MOV, MP4, RMVB, MPG, WMV, MKV, 3GP, 3G2, XVID, AAC, AC3, AMR, M4A, MP3, etc. for multiple devices like iPhone 5, iPad 4, Lumia 920, Galaxy S4, HTC One X and various portable media players. People could also download YouTube videos and other online videos on Mac with this Mac YouTube downloader and then edit downloaded videos in iMovie or FCP easily.



There’re two ways to get Leawo YouTube Downloader for Mac with huge savings. The first is to spend $19.95+ to get the 3-app bundle (YouTube Downloader for Mac, Music Recorder for Mac and iAm Ringer for Mac). The second way is to bid $39.95+ to get all 6-app bundle in Leawo’s Back2School Bundle Sale: YouTube Downloader for Mac, Music Recorder for Mac, iAm Ringer for Mac, Tunes Cleaner for Mac, DVD Creator for Mac and Blu-ray to MKV Converter for Mac. The latter one is obviously more suitable for those who might need a Mac DVD burning program or Mac Blu-ray to MKV converting software app.



Price and Availability



Leawo YouTube Downloader for Mac is originally priced at $29.95 per license per year. But in the Leawo’s Back to School Bundle Sale activity, people could only spend $19.95+ to get Leawo YouTube Downloader for Mac and several other software bundles. For details, please check in http://www.leawo.com/promotion/back-to-school/.



About Leawo Software:

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.