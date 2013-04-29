Leawood, KS Dentist, Dr. Andrea Beerman Has a Brand New Look on Facebook

Davenport, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Established Leawood, KS Dentist, Dr. Andrea Beerman, has revitalized her Facebook page to better communicate with her patients. The use of Facebook allows Dr. Beerman to engage with her patients, keep her followers aware of up-to-date office news, and provide interesting and useful information on the newest technology in dental treatments.



Dr. Andrea Beerman's new Facebook page, located at this link, http://www.facebook.com/pages/Andrea-Beerman-DDS/180637031993237, has a brand new look. Her page is full of useful information for her patients and anyone else who may be interested in dental health and what is possible for their smile. New technology, tips to maintaining great oral hygiene, and surprising information about teeth, health and life are all a part of Dr. Beerman's new Facebook page. Both she and her team regularly release blogs posts, articles, and videos on their page that provide an interesting and insightful look at dentistry in Kansas and around the country.



The use of social media networks like Facebook allow Dr. Beerman to keep in touch with her patients for practical and fun reasons. She can provide up-to-date information about office hours or stories about people who have transformed their smiles with her help. Facebook is also a great place to just keep in touch and see what's going on in her dental office and community. Utilizing this type of outreach will help build a two-way communication between dentist and patient that will further advance the high quality, personal care and service that Dr. Beerman provides.



About Dr. Andrea Beerman, DDS

Dr. Andrea Beerman believes living well and having a confident, attractive smile doesn't have to be complicated. Using a process designed to allow them to be relaxed and comfortable in her care, she helps each patient bring out the natural health and beauty of their smile. She uses everything from eye pillows to blankets to ensure physical comfort, and walks patients through each step of their treatment in order to put their minds at ease. With Dr. Beerman, her patients receive the distinctive care they desire to live well, be confident, and smile bright.



