Leawo's Best Halloween Gift Pack Saves Up to $100 to Deliver Best Halloween Movie Night

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Since it’s not long for the arrival of 2013 Halloween holiday, people are getting busy in preparation work. With the gradual forthcoming, people could get more and more cost-effective promotions online or in physical malls to make this Halloween more enjoyable. Being a leading and professional multimedia software solution provider, Leawo had launched its 2013 Halloween Special Sales weeks ago. In the Halloween special offer activity, people, especially those who fancy watching movies, could get quite a bunch of movie solutions to get better movie experience.



To help movie fans get better movie experience for Halloween holiday and various other popular festivals, Leawo packed 3 of its best sellers into the best Halloween Gift Pack, which could help solve almost all format incompatibility issues and data transferring problems. These 3 items are respectively: Total Media Converter Ultimate, Blu-ray Copy and iTransfer.



Total Media Converter Ultimate is an all-inclusive 7-in-1 media converter toolbox to help download online videos, convert and burn Blu-ray/DVD, convert SD/HD video and audio, along with astonishing bonus features. Blu-ray Copy is a professional Blu-ray copy and backup software program that could copy and back up Blu-ray/DVD discs, folders, or ISO files onto hard drive or blank discs in lossless quality. It could even compress BD50 to BD25 and DVD-9 to DVD-5 in high quality. iTransfer is a data transferring app that could help people easily transfer data including music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, podcasts, photos, ebooks, apps, playlists and files in Camera Roll, etc. between iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. A pack with these 3 apps, people could watch any movies in any format on any device anytime and anywhere. Originally at cost of $164.85, these 3 apps now as Halloween Gift Pack only costs people $64.85 in Leawo’s 2013 Halloween Sales, totally $100 saved.



Besides the Halloween Gift Pack, Leawo also discounts other apps with up to 65% price cut, including Blu-ray Player, Tunes Cleaner (Mac/Win), Blu-ray Creator (Mac/Win), etc. These special offers are all valid until the end of November 3rd. What’s more, in Leawo 2013 Halloween Special Sales promotion, people could get Leawo Blu-ray Ripper (Mac/Win) for totally free from October 21st to November 2nd as Halloween Giveaway gifts from Leawo.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding the 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity. For details, please visit: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.