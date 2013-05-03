Leawo's Blu-Ray Beta Test Counting Down: Seize Best Free Blu-Ray Player Software via Easy Test and Comment

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Software magnate Leawo today made an official announcement that its one month's Blu-ray media player software beta test had entered into the countdown phase! That's to say, there are less than 10 days left for the ending of this exciting world-wide test and people who are itching to take part in the activity and get Leawo Blu-ray Player totally free should hurry up immediately.



Leawo's 30 days' public testing for providing users' the state-of-the-art Blu-ray media player was kicked off on April 10, 2013, and it has been such a roaring success. Thousands of media fans are taking part in this test party enthusiastically, and it has received 90% favorable comments around the world. If it continues to grow at this rate, the number of zealous participant will quickly run sky-high. But good thing always has an end, Leawo enterprise just predicted that the hottest public test event would be ended on May 10th, 2013. In other words, only 8 days are left, it may be the last chance for people to jump at such an opportunity like this.



So why does Leawo's Blu-ray media player public testing becomes such a tremendous success? After careful analysis and detailed investigation, it is indeed usual for two reasons, one should come down to the greatest efforts from Leawo' creative and professional R &D team and comprehensive service system. Another important reason must lies in the marvelous design of this best Blu-ray player. As is well-known, the software giant owns a dynamic, young, collaborative team of professionals, thus they always keep up with the latest technology to provide users the cutting-edge software programs. And the immediate feedback from its excellent support system will be icing on the cake to attract more media buffs. What's more, the span-new Blu-ray media player is elaborately designed with loads of captivating features and first-class functions.



Why People Acclaim Leawo Blu-ray Player the World's Second-to-none Blu-ray Player Software?



1. The world' unmatched Blu-ray player software.

This Blu-ray playback software is widely seen as the rising star in the world of Blu-ray with super decrypting tech integrated. It can seamlessly play any commercial Blu-ray releases or non-commercial Blu-ray discs from different regions. With ultra-fast loading, super high quality stereo outputting, flexible subtitles and audio tracks selecting, full-screen playback, etc. This player is highly remarked to be the best software to play Blu-ray on Windows 8 with movie-theater visual effect.



2. Life-long free DVD player, common video and HD video enjoyment.

The most eye-catching feature of this Blu-ray media player is its lifelong free service for playing DVD from different regions and countries, plus playing back up to 1080p video with zero quality loss. No matter formats in common videos like AVI, MPEG, WMV, MP4, FLV, RM, MOV, Xvid, 3GP, etc. or even in 1080P HD videos like HD MP4, HD AVI, HD MOV, HD TS, HD TRP, HD VOB, HD MPG, HD WMV, HD ASF, etc. are fully supported.



3. Wonderful Blu-ray/DVD/video playback.

The superior Blu-ray player software combo delivers true-theater video quality and vivid, crisp, life-like visual image when you play Blu-ray, DVD, common videos and even up to 1080p HD video effortlessly and seamlessly. What's more, the software adds the support of top-notch DTS5.1 technology to deliver users excellent cinematic and superior soundtrack enjoyment.



4. Simple to use interface.

Once you download this Blu-ray media player, you can not shift your gaze away from the quite neat and simple to use UI design, which offers you the simplest navigation, impressive selecting and flexible controlling. It allows you to easily browse and play Blu-ray/DVD or video content with unforgettable and fluent media control.



5. 100% compatible with Windows 8

The most hottest and advanced Windows 8 OS must be a great miracle in the world which brings many eye-popping features to enhance Windows' entire operating efficiency. This newly–designed best Blu ray media player software from Leawo will never let you down to be fully compatible with the cutting-edge operating system to give you the unbelievable wonderful user experience.



How to Grasp Leawo's Best Blu ray Media Player Software for Free during the Last 8 Days?



As for how to seize Leawo Blu-ray Player without cost in the last 8 days, people could pay a visit to the Beta test page and click the orange "Download and Test Now" button to download Leawo Blu-ray Player for testing, then publish reviews on comment box. As soon as your review is posted successfully, Leawo team will instantly sent you an email that contains a register code to your entered email address. You can use this register code for 60 days totally free of charge!



This Blu-ray media player is claimed to be Leawo's proudest "masterpiece", and since the heart-stirring test activity is drawing to a close, people who are unwilling to miss out such an amazing golden chance should seize it as soon as possible.



Price and Availability

Leawo Software sincerely invites all media lovers to take part in this test from now to May 10, 2013 and create the the world's No. 1 Blu-ray player before the closing of this grand public Beta testing on http://www.leawo.com/promotion/blu-ray-player-beta/. People who join in the test and submit the test results will get the registration code of Leawo Blu-ray Player ultimate version for totally free, which originally costs $49.95.