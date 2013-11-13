Leawo's Crazy 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer with Up to 60% Discount for All Flagships

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- 2013 Thanksgiving is almost there. Many dealers are starting to give big discounts for their valued customers and new users. There is no exception for Leawo Software. To express appreciation and gratitude to the long supporters during this special festival, the trusted multimedia solution provider rolled out its 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer. From Nov. 12 to Dec. 1, 2013, up to 60% discount is available for all flagships of Leawo. All purchasers could enjoy up to $100 savings from the crazy discount.



"We really appreciate the support from our loyal customers and new users." said Steven Zhang, CEO of Leawo Software, "To help users spend an unforgettable and pleasant Thanksgiving Day, we hold such a grand Thanksgiving special offer. Users could easily convert and keep their beautiful Thanksgiving memories, enjoy interesting movies, share all the laughter and happiness online and more on this holiday season with much savings."



All deals on Leawo's 2013 Thanksgiving Special Offer:

1. 50% Discount for Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate is actually a 7-in-1 media converter toolbox, getting video converter, Blu-ray/DVD Ripper, Blu-ray/DVD Creator, free YouTube Downloader and online video accelerator into perfect combination.



For people planning to shoot some Thanksgiving celebration videos with their camcorder and wanting to play the precious memories on media players or portable devices, this smart media converter will be the best choice to resolve format incompatibility problem. Besides, it supports to burn Thanksgiving records to Blu-ray/DVD disc for conveniently sharing with family members. People could even apply it to remove Blu-ray/DVD disc region codes, rip Blu-ray/DVD to common video for freely enjoy Blu-ray/DVD movies on portable players, and even get online videos offline. Anyone liking this all-inclusive video converter could purchase it with the Leawo Total Media Converter Coupon Code TKSTMCU50.



2. 60% Discount for Leawo's Hottest Package

The biggest Thanksgiving discount appears on Leawo's most welcomed package, which covers the versatile Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer and Blu-ray Copy. The package is originally priced at $164.85, but now people could embrace it at only $64.85. Totally $100 saved.



The money-saving bundle could help users effortlessly convert videos between 180+ formats, burn any video to DVD/Blu-ray disc, rip Blu-ray/DVD to common video, copy Blu-ray/DVD movie, download online videos, and realize the data transferring between iPhone, iPad, iPod, iTunes, and computer.



3. 30% Discount for Lineup of Leawo's Bestsellers

Actually all purchasers could get all of the Leawo's highly praised multimedia software programs at 30% price off, which includes Leawo Music Recorder, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, iOS Data Recovery, Tunes Cleaner, and PowerPoint to Video Pro.



How to Take Part in Leawo's 2013 Thanksgiving Promotion?

To get the Thanksgiving discounted software programs, people could go to the special offer page directly http://www.leawo.org/promotion/2013-thanksgiving-offer/ and shop for desired software at huge discounted price.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumes. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer, Blu-ray Copy, Music Recorder, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Creator, iOS Data Recovery, iTunes Cleaner, PowerPoint to Video Pro to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. For more information about Leawo software, please visit http://www.leawo.org/.