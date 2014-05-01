LEBHobbies.com Announces New 2014 Releases of Carrera Radio Control Vehicles to Their Inventory

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- With the arrival of springtime, many slot car enthusiasts will take their need for speed outdoors and race radio controlled (RC) cars. LEBHobbies.com is excited to announce they have added new models of Carrera’s award winning, electric RC cars to their inventory. Carrera RC brings the fun of motorsports out of the family room and into the backyard with some of the finest RC vehicles on the market. Modern RC cars are now easier to drive and race than ever, and Carrera leads the way with state of the art engineering.



The collection of RC vehicles from LEBHobbies.com provides hobbyists that were looking to buy slot cars during the winter months with a change of scenery, and outdoor action. The vehicles offer a hobby grade performance as Carrera has implemented the latest hi-technology electronics with digital speed control, proportional steering and quick charge Li-Po batteries. All cars feature the 2.4 GHz Servo Tronic system to ensure perfect control and no radio interference. With the flip of a switch, hobbyists can change frequency and race multiple cars head to head. The products are ready to run, easy to maintain, and come in a variety of scales and styles. Racers can choose from off road, on road, trucks, minis, and more.



The full range of Carrera RC vehicles are for sale at LEBhobbies.com, along with the parts to service a specific car if replacements are needed. Unlike most comparably priced RC cars, Carrera leads the category by offering a full range of service parts to keep the fun going with minimal disruption. When the actions turns indoors, be sure to check out the slot car racing sets that LEBHobbies.com offers. For more information about their products, or to browse the availability of their collection, visit their website today.



About LEB Hobbies, LLC

LEB Hobbies, founded by Lynne Bernhard in 2010, is a family operated business that strives to provide exceptional, personalized customer service, forming relationships with their valued clientele. As sellers of slot cars—and hobbyists themselves—Lynne and Robert Bernhard stay in touch with their customer’s needs, helped by Robert’s extensive background as a pro slot car racer, manufacturer and life-long racing enthusiast. LEBHobbies.com is dedicated to providing their customers with quality products at discounted prices, making slot racing more accessible to everyone.



For more information, visit http://www.lebhobbies.com/.