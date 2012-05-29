Lebron James Stats, Merchandise and Miami Heat Tickets Bring Fans to the NBA.com/Heat Webpage

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, sports analyst Juan Iglesias is seeing unprecedented numbers of Miami Heat fans both old and new scrambling for Miami Heat Tickets as well as spending more time reading up on team stats and their star player Lebron James.



Considered one of the best teams in the league, the Miami Heat has had some tight matchups in the semifinals. While star players like Dwayne Wade have been highly instrumental in getting the team to their great position in the semifinals, it is the vindication of Lebron James who was traded by the Cavaliers to the Heat on July 9, 2010 that is getting a great deal of the press. That trade was for a pair of first-round draft picks and a pair of second-round draft picks. “The controversy surrounding that move seems to be behind him now with naysayers all but silenced due to the Heat’s performance throughout the season and the eastern conference semifinals,” said Sports Analyst and die-hard Miami Heat fan Juan Iglesias.



Even those that do not closely follow basketball are looking up James’s statistics and scrambling for tickets to see the Heat. The two standout stars of the team, Dwayne Wade and LeBron James are expected to offer spectators a dramatic show in the finals as they have in the semi final playoffs. “If the Heat land in the finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, then tickets will be in supreme demand as this would be the first championship matchup between the two teams,” said Iglesias.



The Miami Heat Players web pages have all of the complete stats for each season from 2004-2005 all the way up through the 2010-2011 season. Miami Heat fans can also view the entire Miami Heat Schedule for the current season, find numerous videos of James and Wade in interviews and in action as well as order authentic merchandise. “The Miami Heat have become a fantastic team with standout players like Lebron James and Dewayne Wade that have consistently performed well throughout the entire season,” said Iglesias. “Tickets for the remainder of the semifinals and the playoffs are sure to be in unprecedented demand.” For more information, please visit http://www.nba.com/heat/roster/heat_player_lebron_james_1112.html



