Lecanto Businesses Contemplate Business Continuity As 2011 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gets Underway

Lecanto, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2011 -- Officially, the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season made its debut on June 1 of this year; but unofficially, the business owners can be fraught with stress and worry about whether their business continuity preparations are solid enough to take them through the season in the event of a hurricane disaster.



Business owners tend to get uneasy when they hear of a tropical storm off the coast, and with good reason. Just for the season of 2010, there were 21 tropical cyclones, 19 tropical storms and 12 hurricanes with 5 of those being major hurricanes making 2010 the most active season for the Atlantic since 2005 when Katrina became a household name to the residents of New Orleans.



Citrus Networking Solutions Group (CNSG) remembers when Hurricane Jeannine hit Citrus County 7 years ago; power was out for 2 weeks…business was shut down. Citrus wants to help business prepare their organizations for this storm season. It is all about business continuity. Now Tropical Storm Arlene is lurking and projected to become the 1st hurricane of the season. The time to start disaster recovery and business continuity has actually passed, but it's never too late to begin.



Teresa Bell, President of CNSG recently announced that "CNSG has new tools to offer, such as offsite backups, Universal Restores and our email archiving product to ensure the protection, preservation and continuous operation of email communication for your business. Together, we can prepare for this hurricane season with confidence instead of dread."



Always up is critical for most businesses, especially during and after the storms that can hit the counties of Citrus, Marion, Sumter, Lake, Hernando and Levy Counties. CNSG can be a valuable partner when it comes to assisting businesses with putting together a plan so they are up and running with access to corporate data as quickly as possible -- no matter what kind of disaster might befall a business.



About CNSG

CNSG is the only proven Business Continuity Provider on the Nature Coast. CNSG was founded by Teresa Bell, MCSE, SBSC in 2003. Since then, it has rapidly grown to become Citrus County’s largest computer networking service provider.



CNSG stands ready to be your technology partner. To see how we can help you solve your IT networking and system maintenance needs, call 1-888-528-3697 and speak with one of our professional team members.



Citrus NSG provides Lecanto computer services throughout across the Nature Coast.